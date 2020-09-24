2021 GasGas Trial Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts: 3 TXT Racing Models)

The first GasGas motorcycles of the Pierer Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto era have arrived. Those who were expecting wholesale redesigns of the line of trial motorcycles will have to wait at least another year. However, there are a few minor changes.

The most significant change is the loss of the GasGas TXT Racing 125 from the United States market. Although the 125 will still be available in other countries, American buyers will have to choose between the 300, 280, and 250 displacements.

The 2021 GasGas trial models in Europe will have a Reiger rear shock. For the United States, the Öhlins shock returns. Given that the GasGas parent company also owns WP Suspension, expect that to change in future model years. The Tech fork returns.

The premix ratio has been changed to provide more oil to the engine. Previously, the recommended ratio was 80:1. This year, it’s 66:1.

A Neken tapered aluminum handlebar is used with Renthal grips. There’s also a new, smaller handlebar clamp.

There’s a new front axle on the 2021 GasGas TXT Racing models. An aluminum axle replaces the steel axle, reducing unsprung weight an impressive 10 ounces.

Lots of white is added to the visual package. There is still plenty of GasGas red, including the chromoly frame. The plastic is now white with red stickers.

With access to the KTM dealer network, GasGas claims it will offer “drastically improved levels of access, service and support.”

We don’t have prices or arrival dates for the 2021 GasGas TXT Racing trial lineup. All the photos are of the 2021 GasGas TXT 300.

Photography by Heinz Mitterbauer

2021 GasGas TXT Racing 300, 280, and 250 Specs

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 300: 294cc; 280: 272cc; 250: 248cc

Bore x stroke: 300: 79 x 60mm; 280: 76 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm

Compression ratio: 300: 9.6:1; 280: 10.6:1; 250: 11.0:1

Fuel delivery: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor

Lubrication: Premix, 66:1

Cooling: Liquid w/ radiator fan

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm w/ Braketec hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel tube w/ hollow aluminum swingarm

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum w/ Renthal grips

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech 39mm fork w/ brace; 7.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Öhlins shock; 6.9 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition bias-ply tube-type

Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial X11 radial tubeless

Front brake: 185mm NG Wave floating disc w/ monoblock 4-piston Braktec caliper

Rear brake: 150mm NG Wave disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 52 inches

Rake: 23 degrees

“Seat” height: 24.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.5 quarts

Curb weight: 157 pounds

PRICES

2021 GasGas TXT Racing 300: MSRP TBA

2021 GasGas TXT Racing 280: MSRP TBA

2021 GasGas TXT Racing 250: MSRP TBA

2021 GasGas TXT Racing 300 Photo Gallery