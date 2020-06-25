2021 Husqvarna Cross-Country Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Off-road motorcycle racers will have three Husqvarnas to choose from in 2021—the two-stroke TX 300i, and the four-stroke FX 350 and FX 450.

Although this isn’t a revolutionary year for the Husqvarna race-oriented cross-country line, the primarily suspension upgrades are important and applicable to all three models.

The WP Xact fork gets a new mid-valve damping system for 2021. The purpose to make the action more consistent. The WP Xact fork continues to use the air-spring for lighter weight.

2. New low friction linkage seals work in concert with the WP Xact shock. With the seals moving more smoothly, the action on the WP Xact shock will be improved.

3. The Husqvarna cross-country seats get a new cover. According to Husqvarna sources, the new seat cover has a texture that “provides exceptional comfort and control in all conditions.

4. The graphics for the 2021 Husqvarna cross-country lineup feature a new colorway of electric yellow and dark blue to go with the white plastic. That doesn’t make the Husqvarnas any faster, but it does add to pride of ownership. The ’21s do look great.

5. The 2021 Husqvarna TX 300i two-stroke returns with fuel-injection. We love fuel-injected two-strokes, especially because one ride in California mountains can include a wide altitude range. We also like the electronically controlled oil injection, so premix is a thing of the past.

6. Both the 2021 Husqvarna FX 350 and FX 450 are fuel-injected four-strokes. The big difference between the two motors is that the FX 350 uses a faster revving DOHC arrangement, while the FX 450 is a torque-monster SOHC top end. Both engines are four-valve designs, and use a 44mm Keihin throttle body and Engine Management System. One of the features is that the motor gets a different fuel map for each gear, in addition to a choice of two overall power maps. Traction control is standard, and can be turned off with a switch on the handlebar.

7. Prices and dealer delivery dates have not been set.

2021 Husqvarna Cross-Country Lineup Photo Gallery