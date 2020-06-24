2021 KTM Electric Motorcycles First Look: Four Models

The 2021 KTM electric motorcycles lineup consists of one adult off-road bike, a motocross racer for kids, plus two e-powered balance bikes for youngsters getting on two wheels for the first time. That pretty much covers an entire riding career from start to finish. Let’s take a look at these four electric-power options from KTM.

2021 KTM Freeride E-XC

Perhaps the ultimate in stealth trail bike riding, the 2021 KTM Freeride E-XC returns with a new Formula brake system that KTM says ups the level of performance, feel, and brake pad wear. Returning is the liquid-cooled brushless electric motor that puts out nearly 30 ft-lbs of torque as soon as you crack the throttle with the single-speed transmission. The removable KTM Power Pack has a capacity of 2.6 kWh, and can be recharged to 80 percent of power in less than an hour using a 230-volt power source. The 238-pound trail bike uses WP suspension, with a linkage-free PDS shock. Ground clearance is a generous 13.4 inches with the seat height a manageable 35.8 inches.

2021 KTM SX-E 5

We had a ride review of the KTM SX-E 5 when it debuted last year, and we remain impressed by its performance and adaptability to a wide range of riders. The 2021 KTM SX-E gets a new WP Xact 35mm fork that is a half-pound lighter than last year’s front suspension. Just like last year, the suspension travel and seat height are independently adjustable, and three are six power modes. That means the SX-E 5 can grow with the young rider. Parents that are less than mechanically inclined, or on a budget, will appreciate that the SX-E is virtually maintenance-free. The battery will last a rider for an hour or two, depending on how hard it is ridden. Recharging the 907 Wh battery to 80 percent of capacity takes just 45 minutes.

2021 KTM Factory Replica Stacyc 12eDrive and 16eDrive

If they want to have fun, you have to start them young. The new 2021 KTM Factory Replica Stacyc comes in two sizes, and is a step up from an unpowered push balance bike as it is electric powered with a twist throttle.

The KTM Factory Replica Stacyc 12eDrive is for the youngest of riders, using 12-inch wheels and sporting a seat height of just 13 inches (minimum rider inseam is 14 inches). It weighs 17 pounds, thanks in part to a TIG-welded Aluminum frame, and has three power modes—Training (5 mph maximum), Transitional (7 mph), and Advanced (9 mph). The battery is good for 30 to 60 minutes of riding, and then it needs about the same time to recharge. If you don’t want to wait, the battery can be quickly swapped out.

For youngsters with an inseam between 18 and 24 inches, the KTM Factory Replica Stacyc 16eDrive is the ride of choice. The 16eDrive uses 16-inch tires for easier rolling over obstacles. Again, there are three power modes to choose from— Training (5 mph maximum), Transitional (7.5 mph), and Advanced (13 mph). The 16eDrive weighs 20 pounds, and the seat height sits at 17 inches. The 4 aH battery has the juice for rides between 30 and 60 minutes, and charges up in about an hour.

Both KTM Factory Replica Stacyc bikes have graphics inspired by the motorcycles ridden by Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin. Numbers for the plates are included, with the choices of 1, 2, 25, or 557.

