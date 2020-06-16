Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Electric Motorcycles 2020 Triumph Trekker GT E-Bicycle Unveiled: Specs & Price

After 118 years as a motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph is entering the e-bicycle market – a segment that has grown in strength over the past decade as more and more people seek fun and economical transportation.

Meet the Trekker GT, which utilizes Shimano battery technology and drive train components.

Triumph Trekker GT RearThe Trekker GT’s powertrain that weighs 6.32 pounds uses a Shimano Steps E6100 engine and Shimano E8035 504Wh battery. The power system produces 44.25 ft/lbs of torque and features a range of 90 miles per charge under average riding conditions.

The Triumph e-bicycle is offered in a Matte Silver Ice and Matte Jet Black paint scheme – similar to what you see across the Bonneville T120 lineup – with blacked-out features and aluminum Triumph badging.

The Trekker GT bicycle also includes a set of premium features fitted as standard including integrated LED lighting, full-length matte-black mudguards, blacked-out pannier rack, side stand, and ABUS pro-shield integrated lock.

Triumph e-cycle power trainSpeaking of the Trekker GT, Triumph says: “The design of the fully integrated powertrain blends together a minimalistic approach by concealing the key components in an elegant, stylized frame which, combined with the narrow- width handlebar and the ultra-comfort of the Selle-Royal Vivo saddle, provides the rider with optimal ergonomics and great rider comfort and control.”

Triumph expects its e-bicycle to be available immediately in the USA and Canada. Stateside pricing is $3,750; Canada’s pricing is $5,000.

For additional information, visit Triumph Motorcycles.

2020 Triumph Trekker GT Specs:

  • Frame: 6061 Hydro-formed aluminum frame with integrated lockable battery
  • Suspension: RockShox Paragon forks with 65mm travel
  • Drivetrain: Shimano Steps E6100 250w motor; Fully integrated Shimano E8035 504Wh battery
  • Wheels: Shimano hubs & Alex Volar rims 27.5”
  • Tires: Schwalbe Energizer Green Guard 27.5 x 2.0 tires
  • Rear Mech: Super-silent Shimano Deore Shadow 10-speed rear mechanism
  • Brakes: High-performance Shimano Deore M6000 180/160 brakes
  • Saddle: Ultra-comfortable Selle Royal Vivo saddle
  • Grips: Triumph branded lock-on grips
  • Standard-fit Specification: LED lighting, full-length mudguards, side stand, pannier rack & ABUS Proshield lock

 Photo Gallery

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

