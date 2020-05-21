2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The James Bond movie franchise has an impressive history of incorporating motorcycles into the action, and it looks like the latest Bond movie will be no exception. This year, in conjunction with No Time To Die—the 25th James Bond movie—we are presented with the strictly limited edition 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition. Let’s take a look at what Agent 007 has in store for us.

There will be 250 examples of the 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition. Just 30 of those are destined for the United States. There is a plaque on the billet-aluminum handlebar clamp that is individually numbered.

The basis of the Bond Edition is the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE, which we have reviewed and like quite a bit. From there, Triumph builds on the platform to make a motorcycle worthy of a secret agent.

007 branding identifies the motorcycle immediately. The number plate has 007 pressed into the lower side panel. Triumph embroidered the 007 logo onto the leather seat, as well as the heat shield for the Arrow exhaust. Plus, when you turn on the Bond Edition, the TFT startup screen identifies the motorcycle as a 007 model.

The Sapphire black paint is unique to the Bond Edition. Highlighting the tank is an oversized Triumph tank badges, as well as a brushed decal foil kneed pad accented with a gold hand-painted pinstripe.

We all know secret agents like to work undercover, so black rules the Bond Edition roost. The fenders are black, and the fork legs painted black. The swingarm and front sprocket cover are powdercoated black. Other blackened goodies include the skid plate, pipe guard, passenger grab rail, fog light shrouds, and chain-tension adjusters. The twin Arrow mufflers get carbon-fiber end caps.

All is not black, of course, as contrast is always needed. The headlight grill is stainless steel, and the engine badges have gold accents.

Owners get an exclusive handover pack. In addition to a numbered letter hand-signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, there’s a Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition motorcycle cover and premium leather rucksack.

Although there is no word on a delivery date, the 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition has an MSRP in the United States of $18,500. That’s a $3100 premium over the Scrambler 1200 XE.

2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin w/ 270-degree crank

Displacement: 1200cc

Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm

Maximum power: 89 horsepower @ 7400 rpm

Maximum torque: 81 ft-lbs @ 3950 rpm

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid

Exhaust: 2-into-2 w/ Arrow twin silencers

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate w/ assist function

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel w/ aluminum cradles

Swingarm: Aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 47mm inverted cartridge fork: 9.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins piggyback-reservoir shocks w/ dual-rate springs; 9.8 inches

Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum rims

Front wheel: 21 x 2.15; 36-spoke

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25; 32-spoke

Tires: Metzeler Tourance

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ Brembo M50 monoblock calipers and radial master cylinder

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Brembo floating two-piston caliper

ABS: Cornering ABS standard DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.8 inches

Rake: 26.9 degrees

Trail: 5.1 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.2 gallons

Curb weight: N/A

2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition Price: $18,500