2020 MotoAmerica Road America Supersport Races Live On MAVTV

As we know, the opening rounds of the 2020 MotoAmerica road racing series will be held in front of empty stands at Road America in response to health standards invoked due to COVID-19. Fortunately, even if you can’t visit the iconic Wisconsin track, you will be able to watch the first two Supersport races live on MAVTV on May 30 and 31. The broadcast of the MotoAmerica Supersport races on MAVTV starts at 3 p.m. EDT on both Saturday and Sunday.

The MotoAmerica Supersport class includes motorcycles with four-cylinders up to 600cc, triples up to 675cc, and twins up to 750cc. You must be at least 16 years old to race, and hang up your boots if you’re over 55.

“MAVTV has a rich history with two-wheel racing, and we are proud to offer America’s premier road racing series in our May broadcast schedule,” MAVTV Motorsports Network Head of Content John Duff pointed out. “While racing without fans isn’t ideal, the ability to hold a live race is still a big win for the industry and its fans, and we’re excited to broadcast these live events to motorsports enthusiasts.”

There are several ways to watch the MAVTV broadcast of the Moto America Supersport races from Road America. In addition to traditional cable and satellite outlets such as DirecTV, Spectrum, FiOS by Verizon, and AT&T U-verse, MAVTV is also available for streaming via FuboTV, Vidgo, Altice, TikiLive, Mediacom, and others.

“It’s great to see MAVTV get on board in style by airing the Supersport races from Road America live,” MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey said. “The first Road America round will definitely be different without our fans in attendance, but those same fans will appreciate MAVTV showing the races live. This shows how committed MAVTV is to the MotoAmerica Series, and we look forward to a really exciting Supersport season on the motorsports network.”

MAVTV began life as Maverick Television in 2004. Lucas Oil has owned MAVTV since 2011, and has had all-motorsports programming since 2016.