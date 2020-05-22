2020 Honda Shadow Aero Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

With a history that dates back to the 1980s, the 2020 Honda Shadow Aero is a fully sorted out midsize cruiser. The motor debuted in 1997, and has an unusual configuration—52-degree V-twin, with three valves and two spark plugs per cylinder. There’s no arguing with the success of the powerplant, which requires little maintenance while putting out a broad range of torque and wresting 56 miles out of a gallon of gas.

With wide, thin pull-back handlebars that are rubber mounted to the upper triple-clamp, the Aero is best kept within the city limits. While the considerable flex in the steering helps smooth out nasty urban roads, the feel is unsure on canyon roads above the most leisurely pace. You’ll even feel the flex when making turns in-town, though it’s not a problem.

Stability is a strong suit, despite the small 15-/17-inch wheel combination, thanks to 34 degrees of rake and a spacious 6.3 inches of trail.

Ergonomics are spot on, with a nice retro look to the motorcycle. The sub-26-inch seat height accommodates shorter and newer riders.

While it has a front disc brake with optional ABS ($300), the old-school drum rear brake is ABS-free. A shaft drive sends power to the 15-inch Bridgestone Exedra tire.

The 2020 Honda Shadow Aero is a fun urban motorcycle that will require the most minimal maintenance, so you’ll spend more time riding and less time wrench or visiting the service department.

2020 Honda Shadow Aero Specifications

ENGINE

Type: 52-degree V-twin

Displacement: 745cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 76mm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; three valves per cylinder

Fueling: PGM-FI w/ 34mm throttle body

Ignition: Digital w/ 3-D mapping, two spark plugs per cylinder

Transmission: Wide-ratio 5-speed

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.5 inches

Tires: Bridgestone Exedra

Front tire: 120/90 x 17

Rear tire: 160/80 x 15

Front brake: 296mm disc with twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 180mm drum

ABS: Optional, front wheel only ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.5 inches

Rake: 34 degrees

Trail: 6.3 inches

Seat height: 25.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons, including 0.9-gallon reserve

Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg

Curb weight: 560 pounds

COLORS

Black

Pearl Stallion Brown (non-ABS only)

2020 Honda Shadow Aero Prices