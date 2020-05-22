Friday, May 22, 2020
2020 Honda Shadow Aero Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

With a history that dates back to the 1980s, the 2020 Honda Shadow Aero is a fully sorted out midsize cruiser. The motor debuted in 1997, and has an unusual configuration—52-degree V-twin, with three valves and two spark plugs per cylinder. There’s no arguing with the success of the powerplant, which requires little maintenance while putting out a broad range of torque and wresting 56 miles out of a gallon of gas.

With wide, thin pull-back handlebars that are rubber mounted to the upper triple-clamp, the Aero is best kept within the city limits. While the considerable flex in the steering helps smooth out nasty urban roads, the feel is unsure on canyon roads above the most leisurely pace. You’ll even feel the flex when making turns in-town, though it’s not a problem.

Stability is a strong suit, despite the small 15-/17-inch wheel combination, thanks to 34 degrees of rake and a spacious 6.3 inches of trail.

Ergonomics are spot on, with a nice retro look to the motorcycle. The sub-26-inch seat height accommodates shorter and newer riders.

While it has a front disc brake with optional ABS ($300), the old-school drum rear brake is ABS-free. A shaft drive sends power to the 15-inch Bridgestone Exedra tire.

The 2020 Honda Shadow Aero is a fun urban motorcycle that will require the most minimal maintenance, so you’ll spend more time riding and less time wrench or visiting the service department.

2020 Honda Shadow Aero Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: 52-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 745cc
  • Bore x stroke: 79 x 76mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.6:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; three valves per cylinder
  • Fueling: PGM-FI w/ 34mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Digital w/ 3-D mapping, two spark plugs per cylinder
  • Transmission: Wide-ratio 5-speed
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.5 inches
  • Tires: Bridgestone Exedra
  • Front tire: 120/90 x 17
  • Rear tire: 160/80 x 15
  • Front brake: 296mm disc with twin-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 180mm drum
  • ABS: Optional, front wheel only ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64.5 inches
  • Rake: 34 degrees
  • Trail: 6.3 inches
  • Seat height: 25.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons, including 0.9-gallon reserve
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg
  • Curb weight: 560 pounds

COLORS

  • Black
  • Pearl Stallion Brown (non-ABS only)

2020 Honda Shadow Aero Prices

  • Standard: $7699 MSRP
  • ABS: $7999 MSRP

