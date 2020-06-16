2021 KTM Off-Road Lineup First Look: 7 Models Returning

The 2021 KTM off-road lineup consists of seven models—two dual sports, two off-road four-strokes, and three fuel-injected off-road two-strokes.

This is not a major overhaul year for KTM, as the updates are minor and across the board. Let’s take a look at each category.

2021 KTM 500 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F

The sole technical update to the 500 and 350 EXC-Fs is to the WP Xplor fork. It now has an external spring-preload adjustment to make it easier to quickly adjust the ride height. There are also new graphics.

The 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F returns with the muscular SOHC motor, while the 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F continues to be powered by a DOHC powerplant that loves to be revved. As before, the EXC-Fs have WP suspension at both ends, and these are high-performance dual-sport mounts with few compromises for the street.

2021 KTM 500 XCF-W and 350 XCF-W

Like the EXC-Fs, the XCF-W line gets the external spring-preload adjuster for the 48mm WP Xplor fork, which is matched to a WP Xplor shock that uses progressive damping rather than a linkage system.

The XCF-W engines are the same basic design as the EXC-Fs, but the 2021 KTM 500 XCF-W and 350 XCF-W don’t have the power-robbing EPA smog equipment. These are pure off-road racing motorcycles, and they get new graphics for 2021.

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI, 250 XC-W TPI, and 150 XC-W TPI

Just as with the four-strokes, the big news for this trio of fuel-injected two-strokes is the easier spring-preload adjustability for the WP Xplor fork. Again, like the thumpers, the XC-W TPI chassis have a linkage free WP Xplor shock that uses a proprietary Progressive Damping System.

The 2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI also gets a new piston this year, which KTM claims produces more power and increases reliability. All three of the two-strokes have an electronic oil pump, so straight gas is run in the 2.4-gallon fuel tank. Electric start reduces fatigue on technical trails where multiple stalls can occur.

The 2021 KTM off-road lineup will be available this summer, with prices remaining to be determined.

2021 KTM Off-Road Lineup Photo Gallery