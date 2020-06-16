SLC6 Fantasy Supercross Tips (10 Fast Facts plus Track Maps)

Last week was a tough one for fantasy supercross players. Instead of getting easier as the Salt Lake City series progresses, picking a reliable top five is getting more difficult. After a 5-10-5 run, few would have expected Ken Roczen to take the win in SLC5. Regardless, with two rounds remaining in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Championship Series, it’s time to accumulate as many points as possible before the season concludes on Sunday. So, let’s look at our SLC6 fantasy supercross tips for Wednesday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, using the RMFantasySX.com top-five plus wild card format.

1. Picking the top two has been tough for the last two weeks. It had looked like Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb had a lock on the top two spots, yet two less-than-stellar starts put Tomac in P3 the last two times out. Webb, however, has done his part, going 2-1-2-1-1 in the first five tilts in Salt Lake City.

2. No one has won two SLC rounds in a row. Tomac and Webb traded wins until Roczen unexpectedly broke through to the top spot on the podium. Chalk that up to conditions changing from race to race, along with the layout of the track.

3. Tomac and Webb in the top two spots remains a compelling play. Unless you think Tomac will have a bad start for the third race in a row, you have to see him as a top-two rider. Even when things aren’t going his way out of the first turn, he still has managed two podiums in a row. Webb has been unrelentingly consistent, so he’s a top-two lock.

4. If it’s Wednesday, it must be Webb. With Webb winning both Wednesday races, it makes sense to pick him to win this Wednesday. If Webb doesn’t beat Tomac on Wednesday, Webb is mathematically eliminated from title contention. That should be motivation enough for Webb to make it happen. Of course, Tomac wants to close out the series with one race remaining, so he will be driven to do just that. It should be quite a race.

5. Which Roczen will show up on Wednesday? Will it be the Roczen who podiumed at SLC1 and won SLC5? Or will it be the 5-10-5 Roczen on the races in between? No one can answer that question, including Roczen. With all of his health problems, he remains a risky top-five pick, and even more precarious as a top-three choice. What to do about Roczen is the toughest pick an RMFantasySX player is going to have to make. Our call is to put Roczen in P5 as an insurance pick. He has been in the top five at four of the five rounds, and that’s enough.

6. Zach Osborne has earned his way to a P3 call for SLC6. Osborne has gone 5-3-4-2-4 in Salt Lake City. He has clearly been the third-best ridder in SLC behind Tomac and Webb. It’s an incredible turnaround from the pre-injury Osborne, who finished outside of the top-10 five times in eight rounds.

7. Picking P4 is going to be a tough one. The leading candidate is Malcolm Stewart, who is on a 5-22-5 run, with the 22 a DNF due to a broken footpeg. However, it is difficult to discount Jason Anderson, despite his 7-22 results in the last two rounds. Before that, Anderson was 4-4-3 in SLC. So, do you go with Stewart’s momentum, or Anderson’s season-long consistency? Well, Anderson has out-performed Stewart in 11 of the 15 rounds this year, so we’re going with Anderson to right the ship on Wednesday.

8. This week, P9 is the Wild Card, and there are several good candidates. Justin Barcia leads the way with an 8-8-9-21-9 SLC card. Justin Brayton is also right there, with 9-9-7-12-8 rides at Rice-Eccles. Aaron Plessinger (12-12-11-9-10) and Martín Dávalos (6-11-8-6-19) also deserve strong consideration. We’ll go with Barcia, as it seems unlikely he’ll recover his pre-break form, and P9 seems to be his destiny in Salt Lake City.

9. It’s going to be chilly on Wednesday in Utah’s capital. It will be in the low 60s at race time, though no rain after Tuesday. That could help Roczen, so keep that in mind.

Photography by Rich Shepherd and Ryne Swanberg

The author is in the top five percent of RMFantasySX players.

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)

Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), 343 points (7 wins; 11 podiums) Ken Roczen (Honda), 319 (4 wins; 10 podiums) Cooper Webb (KTM), 318 (3 wins; 12 podiums) Justin Barcia (Yamaha), 255 (1 win; 3 podiums) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna), 246 (4 podiums) Malcolm Stewart (Honda), 217 Dean Wilson (Husqvarna), 208 Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), 205 (2 podiums) Justin Brayton (Honda), 199 Justin Hill (Honda), 188 Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha), 186 Blake Baggett (KTM), 180 (1 podium) Martín Dávalos (KTM), 157 Vince Friese (Honda), 141 Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki), 129 (2 podiums) Chad Reed (Honda/KTM), 92 Benny Bloss (Yamaha/KTM), 87 Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki), 85 Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha), 76 Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki), 48 Ryan Breece (Suzuki), 37 Broc Tickle (Suzuki), 35 Alex Ray (Kawasaki), 30 Justin Bogle (KTM), 24 Adam Enticknap (Suzuki), 21 Chris Blose (Honda), 18 Daniel Herrlein (KTM), 8 Ryan Sipes (KTM), 7 James Weeks (Yamaha), 7 Henry Miller (KTM), 6 Carlen Gardner (Honda), 6 Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki), 4 Freddie Norén (Suzuki), 4 Ronnie Stewart (Husqvarna), 3 Jason Clermont (Kawasaki), 3 Cade Autenrieth (Honda), 3 Mason Kerr (Kawasaki), 2 Jerry Robin (Honda), 1 Logan Karnow (Kawasaki), 1 Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki), 1

