2020 Honda Metropolitan Buyers Guide: Specs & Price

When it comes to agile urban mobility, the 2020 Honda Metropolitan is tough to beat. The smallest Honda scooter weighs just 179 pounds with its 1.2-gallon fuel tank topped off, and its wheelbase a short 46.5 inches. The Metropolitan’s 10-inch wheels make it highly maneuverable, as does a rake just over 26 degrees.

You won’t be intimidated by the power produced by the undersquare 49.4cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected four-stroke, and that’s the idea. Instead, you’ll need to learn to twist the throttle aggressively to keep up with traffic, even in a crowded city. Top speed is just 35 mph, and if there’s a hill on the menu, maximum velocity goes even lower.

Just as the 2020 Honda Metropolitan’s power won’t frighten a new rider, the brakes are also gentle. Drums are used at both ends, and if you use the left-hand brake lever, you get combined front/rear braking. The right-hand lever is front-brake only, and is considerably less effective.

A defining part of the scooter experience is cargo carrying, and the Metro’s underseat cavern swallows up 22 liters. Plus, there’s an exterior hook for you to hang a tote bag.

The ergonomics are understandably compact, with 5’ 7” probably being the sweet spot. Certainly, the 28.3-inch seat height makes the 2020 Honda Metropolitan approachable to almost anyone interested in getting around town on two wheels.

2020 Honda Metropolitan Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 49.4cc

Bore x stroke…37.8 x 44.0mm

Compression ratio…10.1:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; two-valve

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission…Fully automatic CVT

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork; 2.7 inches travel

Rear: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.3 inches travel

Tires: Cheng Shin

Front and rear tire: 80/100 x 10

Front brake: Drum

Rear brake: Drum w/ combined braking

ABS: No

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase…46.5 inches

Rake…26.3 degrees

Trail…2.8 inches

Seat height…28.3 inches

Fuel capacity…1.2 gallons

Curb Weight…179 pounds

Colors: Coastal Blue; Pearl Soft Beige

2020 Honda Metropolitan Price: $2499 MSRP