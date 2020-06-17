2020 Honda Metropolitan Buyers Guide: Specs & Price

When it comes to agile urban mobility, the 2020 Honda Metropolitan is tough to beat. The smallest Honda scooter weighs just 179 pounds with its 1.2-gallon fuel tank topped off, and its wheelbase a short 46.5 inches. The Metropolitan’s 10-inch wheels make it highly maneuverable, as does a rake just over 26 degrees.
You won’t be intimidated by the power produced by the undersquare 49.4cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected four-stroke, and that’s the idea. Instead, you’ll need to learn to twist the throttle aggressively to keep up with traffic, even in a crowded city. Top speed is just 35 mph, and if there’s a hill on the menu, maximum velocity goes even lower.
Just as the 2020 Honda Metropolitan’s power won’t frighten a new rider, the brakes are also gentle. Drums are used at both ends, and if you use the left-hand brake lever, you get combined front/rear braking. The right-hand lever is front-brake only, and is considerably less effective.
A defining part of the scooter experience is cargo carrying, and the Metro’s underseat cavern swallows up 22 liters. Plus, there’s an exterior hook for you to hang a tote bag.
The ergonomics are understandably compact, with 5’ 7” probably being the sweet spot. Certainly, the 28.3-inch seat height makes the 2020 Honda Metropolitan approachable to almost anyone interested in getting around town on two wheels.
2020 Honda Metropolitan Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 49.4cc
- Bore x stroke…37.8 x 44.0mm
- Compression ratio…10.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; two-valve
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission…Fully automatic CVT
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork; 2.7 inches travel
- Rear: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.3 inches travel
- Tires: Cheng Shin
- Front and rear tire: 80/100 x 10
- Front brake: Drum
- Rear brake: Drum w/ combined braking
- ABS: No
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase…46.5 inches
- Rake…26.3 degrees
- Trail…2.8 inches
- Seat height…28.3 inches
- Fuel capacity…1.2 gallons
- Curb Weight…179 pounds
- Colors: Coastal Blue; Pearl Soft Beige
2020 Honda Metropolitan Price: $2499 MSRP