Wednesday, June 17, 2020
2020 Honda Metropolitan Buyers Guide: Specs & Price

When it comes to agile urban mobility, the 2020 Honda Metropolitan is tough to beat. The smallest Honda scooter weighs just 179 pounds with its 1.2-gallon fuel tank topped off, and its wheelbase a short 46.5 inches. The Metropolitan’s 10-inch wheels make it highly maneuverable, as does a rake just over 26 degrees.

2020 Honda Metropolitan Buyers Guide - Price

You won’t be intimidated by the power produced by the undersquare 49.4cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected four-stroke, and that’s the idea. Instead, you’ll need to learn to twist the throttle aggressively to keep up with traffic, even in a crowded city. Top speed is just 35 mph, and if there’s a hill on the menu, maximum velocity goes even lower.

Just as the 2020 Honda Metropolitan’s power won’t frighten a new rider, the brakes are also gentle. Drums are used at both ends, and if you use the left-hand brake lever, you get combined front/rear braking. The right-hand lever is front-brake only, and is considerably less effective.

2020 Honda Metropolitan Buyers Guide - MSRP

A defining part of the scooter experience is cargo carrying, and the Metro’s underseat cavern swallows up 22 liters. Plus, there’s an exterior hook for you to hang a tote bag.

The ergonomics are understandably compact, with 5’ 7” probably being the sweet spot. Certainly, the 28.3-inch seat height makes the 2020 Honda Metropolitan approachable to almost anyone interested in getting around town on two wheels.

2020 Honda Metropolitan Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 49.4cc
  • Bore x stroke…37.8 x 44.0mm
  • Compression ratio…10.1:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; two-valve
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission…Fully automatic CVT

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork; 2.7 inches travel
  • Rear: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.3 inches travel
  • Tires: Cheng Shin
  • Front and rear tire: 80/100 x 10
  • Front brake: Drum
  • Rear brake: Drum w/ combined braking
  • ABS: No

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase…46.5 inches
  • Rake…26.3 degrees
  • Trail…2.8 inches
  • Seat height…28.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity…1.2 gallons
  • Curb Weight…179 pounds
  • Colors: Coastal Blue; Pearl Soft Beige

2020 Honda Metropolitan Price: $2499 MSRP

