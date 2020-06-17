SLC6 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins Wednesday Again

Defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb kept alive his hope of retaining his title by winning the penultimate round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series in Salt Lake City. Webb had to beat series leader Eli Tomac to stave off elimination before the final round on Sunday, and Webb did just that. Tomac rebounded from a last-place start to the runner-up spot, while Zach Osborne took P3 after leading for 22 of 29 laps.

Rather than close racing, SLC6 was more about the drama. Osborne grabbed the holeshot, with Justin Brayton and Justin Hill pursuing him. Hill was dropped quickly as Webb and Ken Roczen went by on the second lap. Brayton was able to hang onto P2 until lap 5, when he was passed by Webb, and then Roczen and Jason Anderson on the following lap.

The leading pack of Osborne, Webb, and Roczen flew in formation—Osborne’s lead never reached two seconds—while Tomac made his way through the pack. Tomac had moved up to P12 after one lap, getting by eight riders from the first corner to the green flag. A lap later, Tomac was in the top 10, and he hit the top five on lap 9.

Tomac’s progress slowed, as he found himself behind 2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson. Tomac got by Anderson on lap 14, putting him directly behind Roczen—one of the two riders he needed to beat to clinch the 2020 Supercross title.

It didn’t take long for Tomac to apply pressure to Roczen, and Tomac went by without much protest from Roczen on lap 17. Tomac quickly distanced himself from Roczen, and went after Webb—the only rider between Tomac and the 2020 Supercross championship. As Osborne led Webb and Tomac for the next five laps, his lead dropped below one second.

On lap 23, Webb made his move on Osborne in a 180-degree left-hander that came after a rhythm section and at the entrance to the whoops. As Webb dove inside and into the lead, Osborne bobbled, allowing Tomac to move into P2.

It looked like an epic showdown for the title was in the offing, but Webb did not cooperate. Although applying consistent pressure on Webb, Tomac was not able to get the lead below one second. Webb put in a strong final lap and crossed the finish line 2.2 seconds clear of Tomac. It is Webb’s third Wednesday win in the seven race Salt Lake City series-ending sprint.

Osborne almost fell into the clutches of Roczen, with Roczen putting in his fastest lap of the race on lap 28. However, Osborne kept his podium spot, though only by just over a half-second. Anderson filled out the top five, finishing less than two seconds shy of Roczen.

Less than seven seconds separated Justin Brayton in P6 and Blake Baggett in P10 at the checkers, though the five riders—Brayton, Malcolm Stewart, Martín Dávalos, Justin Barcia, and Blake Baggett, in that order—held their positions steady for most of the second half of the race.

Webb’s win wrestles P2 in the standings from Roczen, and sits 22 points behind Tomac. With Tomac new 28 points ahead of Roczen in the standings with one race remaining, only Webb can prevent Tomac from taking his first 450SX title. To clinch the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, Tomac has to finish in P18 or better on Sunday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. If Webb doesn’t finish in the top two at SLC7, then Tomac is the champion regardless of his performance.

The TV scheduling for Sunday’s finale in Salt Lake City is a bit tricky, so consult our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule. You don’t want to miss the race that will decide if Tomac wins his first Supercross championship, or Webb retains his crown.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment

2020 Salt Lake City 6 Supercross Results, Rice-Eccles Stadium

Cooper Webb (KTM) Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna) Ken Roczen (Honda) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna) Justin Brayton (Honda) Malcolm Stewart (Honda) Martín Dávalos (KTM) Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Blake Baggett (KTM) Benny Bloss (KTM) Justin Hill (Honda) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) Chad Reed (Honda) Broc Tickle (Suzuki) Vince Friese (Honda) Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki) Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha) Freddie Norén (Suzuki) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Alex Ray (Kawasaki)

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)