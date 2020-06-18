2021 Husqvarna Off-Road Lineup First Look: Seven Models

The 2021 Husqvarna off-road lineup is here, and you have seven models to choose from this year. There are two street-legal four-strokes (FE 501s and FE 350s), a pair of off-road only four-strokes (FE 501 and FE 350), and three fuel- and oil-injected two-stroke off-road motorcycles (TE 300i, TE 250i, TE 150i).

New graphics adorn the seven Husqvarnas, with the TE 150i getting a new piston. Otherwise, the FE and TE ranges are unchanged from last year.

Although the Husqvarna and KTM off-road models might appear to be identical, there are differences between them:

The KTM’s non-linkage swingarm uses a shock that offers progressive damping, while the Husqvarnas have a WP X-Act shock and linkage.

Husqvarnas and KTMs have different suspension damping settings.

There’s an aluminum subframe on the KTMs, while the Husqvarnas have a two-piece polyamide subframe with carbon fiber reinforcement.

KTM uses Neken handlebars, while Husqvarna has ProTaper bars.

You’ll find GSK discs on the Husqvarnas and Wave on KTMs.

We will be seeing these seven Husqvarnas in dealerships this summer, though the prices have not yet been announced. In the meantime, we have full specs on the 2021 Husqvarna off-road lineup.

2021 Husqvarna FE 501s (and FE 350s) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 511cc (350s: 350cc)

Bore x stroke: 96 x 72mm (350s: 88 x 57.5mm

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350s: 13.5:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350s: DOHC, 4 valves)

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2.2 Ah battery

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Continental Twinduro

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 18

Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons

Curb weight: 260 pounds (350s: 257 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna FE 501 (and FE 350) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 511cc (350: 350cc)

Bore x stroke: 96 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 13.5:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350: DOHC, 4 valves)

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2.2 Ah battery

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons

Curb weight: 251 pounds (350: 249 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna TE 300i (plus TE 250i and TE 150i) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 293cc (250i: 249cc; 150i: 144cc)

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250i: 66.4 x 72mm; 150i: 58 x 54.5mm)

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery

Fueling: Dell’Orto EFI w/ 39mm throttle body

Lubrication: Electronically controlled oil injection

Exhaust: TVC power valve

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

Curb weight: 246 pounds (250i: 245 pounds; 150i: 233 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna Off-Road Lineup Photo Gallery