2021 Husqvarna Off-Road Lineup First Look: Seven Models

The 2021 Husqvarna off-road lineup is here, and you have seven models to choose from this year. There are two street-legal four-strokes (FE 501s and FE 350s), a pair of off-road only four-strokes (FE 501 and FE 350), and three fuel- and oil-injected two-stroke off-road motorcycles (TE 300i, TE 250i, TE 150i).

New graphics adorn the seven Husqvarnas, with the TE 150i getting a new piston. Otherwise, the FE and TE ranges are unchanged from last year.

2021 Husqvarna FE 501s

Although the Husqvarna and KTM off-road models might appear to be identical, there are differences between them:

  • The KTM’s non-linkage swingarm uses a shock that offers progressive damping, while the Husqvarnas have a WP X-Act shock and linkage.
  • Husqvarnas and KTMs have different suspension damping settings.
  • There’s an aluminum subframe on the KTMs, while the Husqvarnas have a two-piece polyamide subframe with carbon fiber reinforcement.
  • KTM uses Neken handlebars, while Husqvarna has ProTaper bars.
  • You’ll find GSK discs on the Husqvarnas and Wave on KTMs.

We will be seeing these seven Husqvarnas in dealerships this summer, though the prices have not yet been announced. In the meantime, we have full specs on the 2021 Husqvarna off-road lineup.

2021 Husqvarna FE 501s (and FE 350s) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 511cc (350s: 350cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 96 x 72mm (350s: 88 x 57.5mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350s: 13.5:1)
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350s: DOHC, 4 valves)
  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2.2 Ah battery
  • Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide
  • Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Tires: Continental Twinduro
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees
  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons
  • Curb weight: 260 pounds (350s: 257 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna FE 501 (and FE 350) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 511cc (350: 350cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 96 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 13.5:1)
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350: DOHC, 4 valves)
  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2.2 Ah battery
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body
  • Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide
  • Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees
  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons
  • Curb weight: 251 pounds (350: 249 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna TE 300i (plus TE 250i and TE 150i) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
  • Displacement: 293cc (250i: 249cc; 150i: 144cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250i: 66.4 x 72mm; 150i: 58 x 54.5mm)
  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery
  • Fueling: Dell’Orto EFI w/ 39mm throttle body
  • Lubrication: Electronically controlled oil injection
  • Exhaust: TVC power valve
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide
  • Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees
  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
  • Curb weight: 246 pounds (250i: 245 pounds; 150i: 233 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna Off-Road Lineup Photo Gallery

