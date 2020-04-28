Tuesday, April 28, 2020
News Motorcycle Industry News Ducati Returns To Production: “We Are Ready To Go” – Domenicali

Ducati Returns To Production: “We Are Ready To Go” – Domenicali

Motorcycle assembly workers will be returning to the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale on Tuesday, April 28. They follow in the footsteps of workshop staff and engine assemblers. The Italian government has deemed Ducati to be an essential business, as a more extended closure of the factory would cause Italy to lose global market share in the motor vehicle sector. Designers, project managers, and financials workers will continue to work from home, with R&D technicians and engineers that must be on-site to do their work will be in the factory.

Ducati and the workers’ union has collaborated for a set of rules and protocols for employees. Everyone at Ducati will be required to wear a mask, no matter how far they are from other workers. Volkswagen Group, which owns Ducati, tapped its experience at its factory in Changchun, China, which was closed for just one week. Sanitizing is also a top priority.

Ducati Returns to Production - Assembly Line
Ducati Multistrada assembly line in 2018.

“I really believe that this restart can allow us to reduce at least in part the negative effects of the lockdown that we were forced to respect,” Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said, “unfortunately at the worst time. We have a splendid order book. The brand-new Streetfighter V4 just launched has obtained unanimous approval from the specialized press and is the undisputed queen of the category. Unfortunately, production was halted just one month after the start. Then there are also many orders for the Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour and for the Panigale V2. We also have the empty warehouses of the Multistrada 950 and Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro.”

“The two-wheel market is highly seasonal, and the stop to production in March and April has already had negative effects on sales,” Domenicali continued. “The Chinese market is already booming. Sales in Korea and Japan are doing well. In Germany, dealers have been open for a week, and we already have a major shortage of product.”

Ducati Returns to Production - Domenicali
Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali

“I am convinced that in this Phase Two, the bike will prove to be an extraordinary means of combining fun, passion, and the possibility of having a vehicle with which to spend the weekend but also to move around quickly and safely in the city, without any problems of parking or social distancing,” Domenicali said optimistically.

Although the factory is open, the Ducati Museum remains closed with no opening date set. There are also no factory tours available to the public.

Previous article2020 KTM 890 Duke R Review: Faster, Better (17 Fast Facts)
Next article2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Honda took the successful CRF250L dual sport platform and created a rally-inspired version that has its own personality. To get to the 2020 Honda...
Read more
News

2020 KTM 890 Duke R Review: Faster, Better (17 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
The 2020 KTM 890 Duke R took us by surprise when announced during EICMA last year, but it was a welcome one, for sure....
Read more
Gear / Parts

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC Tires First Look: Race-Ready Rubber

Don Williams -
0
While scooters are generally seen as either a utilitarian or a stylish way to get around town, there are scooter aficionados who are all...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Honda Ruckus is the perfect example of a cult scooter. Hanging around in the Honda lineup since 2003, the Ruckus is like...
Read more
News

2020 BMW F 900 R vs. Yamaha MT-09 Comparison: Fun Under $9k

Nic de Sena -
0
The middleweight sportbike class of motorcycles is one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry, and one with the most variety. Chock-full...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Indian Riders Fest 2021 Scheduled: June 11-13 Weekend

Don Williams -
0
Although Indian Motorcycle is indisputably an all-American brand, it also has a following in Europe. Indian Riders Fest 2021 brings fans of the marque...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Honda took the successful CRF250L dual sport platform and created a rally-inspired version that has its own personality. To get to the 2020 Honda...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Ducati Returns To Production: “We Are Ready To Go” – Domenicali

Don Williams -
0
Motorcycle assembly workers will be returning to the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale on Tuesday, April 28. They follow in the footsteps of workshop...
Read more
News

2020 KTM 890 Duke R Review: Faster, Better (17 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
The 2020 KTM 890 Duke R took us by surprise when announced during EICMA last year, but it was a welcome one, for sure....
Read more
Gear / Parts

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC Tires First Look: Race-Ready Rubber

Don Williams -
0
While scooters are generally seen as either a utilitarian or a stylish way to get around town, there are scooter aficionados who are all...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Honda Ruckus is the perfect example of a cult scooter. Hanging around in the Honda lineup since 2003, the Ruckus is like...
Read more
News

2020 BMW F 900 R vs. Yamaha MT-09 Comparison: Fun Under $9k

Nic de Sena -
0
The middleweight sportbike class of motorcycles is one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry, and one with the most variety. Chock-full...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling