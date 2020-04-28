2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Honda took the successful CRF250L dual sport platform and created a rally-inspired version that has its own personality. To get to the 2020 Honda CRF250L Rally, Honda extended the suspension travel (1.2 inches in the front, and 0.9 inches in the rear), kicked out the rake by a half-degree, raised the seat height by 0.8 inches, and added 2.4 quarts to the fuel capacity. However, the result isn’t what you might expect.

The Rally certainly has the rally look. Regardless, it actually improves the CRF250L’s streetability rather than its off-road performance. The suspension is of the budget variety, so the primary result of lengthening the travel is making the motorcycle taller, rather than more capable at speed off-road. This gives you a better view of the road than the lower-sitting standard CRF250L. The extended fuel range is nice, though the curb weight the Rally is 20 pounds more than the standard, and the weight is carried higher.

Sitting higher and styled more aggressively, the 2020 Honda CRF250L Rally is a great urban assault motorcycle, with a commanding seating presence, enough power to vanquish tame four-wheel foes at stoplights, and suspension ready for the worst city roads you can find. ABS is a $250 option, and especially worth it for street riding.

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Specifications

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Bore and stroke: 76 x 55 mm

Displacement: 250cc

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Valvetrain: DOHC, four valves

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 11.0 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 10.3 inches

Front tire: 3.00 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F

Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R

Front brake: 256mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Optional ($250)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.3 inches

Rake: 28.1 degrees

Trail: 4.5 inches

Seat height: 35.2 inches

Ground clearance: 10.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.7 gallons

Curb weight: 342 pounds (ABS: 346 pounds)

Color: Red

PRICES