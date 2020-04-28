Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Motorcycle Types Adventure / Dual-Sport 2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Honda took the successful CRF250L dual sport platform and created a rally-inspired version that has its own personality. To get to the 2020 Honda CRF250L Rally, Honda extended the suspension travel (1.2 inches in the front, and 0.9 inches in the rear), kicked out the rake by a half-degree, raised the seat height by 0.8 inches, and added 2.4 quarts to the fuel capacity. However, the result isn’t what you might expect.

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally

The Rally certainly has the rally look. Regardless, it actually improves the CRF250L’s streetability rather than its off-road performance. The suspension is of the budget variety, so the primary result of lengthening the travel is making the motorcycle taller, rather than more capable at speed off-road. This gives you a better view of the road than the lower-sitting standard CRF250L. The extended fuel range is nice, though the curb weight the Rally is 20 pounds more than the standard, and the weight is carried higher.

Sitting higher and styled more aggressively, the 2020 Honda CRF250L Rally is a great urban assault motorcycle, with a commanding seating presence, enough power to vanquish tame four-wheel foes at stoplights, and suspension ready for the worst city roads you can find. ABS is a $250 option, and especially worth it for street riding.

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Bore and stroke: 76 x 55 mm
  • Displacement: 250cc
  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, four valves
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: Six-speed
  • Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 11.0 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 10.3 inches
  • Front tire: 3.00 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F
  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R
  • Front brake: 256mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc
  • ABS: Optional ($250)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
  • Rake: 28.1 degrees
  • Trail: 4.5 inches
  • Seat height: 35.2 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 342 pounds (ABS: 346 pounds)
  • Color: Red

PRICES

  • 2020 Honda CRF250L Rally: $5949 MSRP
  • 2020 Honda CRF250L Rally ABS: $6299 MSRP

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

