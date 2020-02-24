2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Aiming at both budget-minded big-inch cruiser fans, as well as serious customizers, the new 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is all about presenting buyers with a basic motorcycle at an attractive price—$13,599 MSRP. Although it’s easy to call the Softail Standard a stripped-down model, it’s fully rideable and looking good right off the showroom floor. Let’s dive into this new, least-expensive 2020 Softail.

1. You get Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant with distinct visual touches. This motor is no slouch, putting out 110 ft-lbs of torque at 3000 rpm. The 107 is a mix of black paint along with polished pieces, with the rocker, primary, and timer covers all getting the semi-shiny treatment. The 3.5-gallon tank isn’t exactly a peanut, but it shows off the motor nicely.

Chrome and black are the highlights of the day on the 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard. The Vivid Black frame, fuel tank, air-cleaner cover, and short fenders, are contrasted by chrome rims, exhausts, mirrors, headlight bezel, turn signals, and mini-ape handlebars and riser bar clamp (which incorporates a tiny digital dash). Throw in polishing for the triple clamps and clear-coated fork legs, and you have a striking bobber-style motorcycle.

The solo seat height is approachable, and the suspension is not minimalist. You get the Showa Dual Bending Valve fork with 5.1 inches of travel, as well as the latest Softail back end with 3.4 inches of wheel travel controlled by the emulsion shock. That matches up well with a 26.8-inch seat height.

The 19-/16-inch wheel combo goes perfectly with the mini-apes and mid-controls. Harley-Davidson Series Dunlop D401s are mounted on the chrome steel rims with wire-spoke wheels. The disc is standard 300mm/292mm mix, with ABS as an option.

Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts and Accessories is offering four custom packages to get you started on personalizing your 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard:

Performance Custom Package: A 50-state-legal brew, you get a Screamin’ Eagle Stage II Torque kit (improved throttle response), Screamin’ Eagle Breather Performance Air Cleaner, Screamin’ Eagle Cannon mufflers (with bassier tone), plus a Screamin’ Eagle Pro Street Tuner to make it all run perfectly together. If the dealer installs the kit, your factory warranty remains fully intact. Performance Custom Package Price: $1300 MSRP.

Day Tripper Custom Package: Perfect for those who want to go two-up, you get a pillion, 21-inch sissy bar (detachable), and passenger pegs. To make room for the passenger’s legs, this package moves the rider’s foot controls forward. There’s also a Single-Sided Swingarm Bag so you can keep your pockets empty. Day Tripper Custom Package Price: $1410 MSRP.

Coastal Custom Package: Featuring West Coast styling and performance touches, this adds a quarter fairing, Moto Bar black-anodized handlebar with a 5.5-inch riser, accommodations for a passenger, and wide footpegs from H-D’s 80Grit Collection. Coastal Custom Package Price: $1600 MSRP.

Touring Custom Package: You can take it with you, as this package has Detachables saddlebags and 14-inch windshield. You don’t have to leave your significant other behind, as this grouping comes with a Sundowner seat for two, passenger pegs, and a 14.5-inch sissy bar. The Touring Custom Package is convertible, as the bags, windshield, and sissy bar are all easily detachable. Touring Custom Package Price: $1700 MSRP.

Although the 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is just one low-priced model, it’s actually five models between $13,599 and $15,299.

Photography by Clutch Studios

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.374”

Maximum torque: 110 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: Single cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2; catalyst in muffler

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ steel rim

Tires: Dunlop D401 Harley-Davidson Series

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brakes: 300mm disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 6.2 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 655 pounds

Color: Vivid Black

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Price: $13,599 MSRP

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Photo Gallery