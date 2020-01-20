Monday, January 20, 2020
Buyers Guide Suzuki 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Take Suzuki GSX-R600 supersport chassis and put in a 750cc cheater motor, and you have the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750. Sure, it doesn’t fit in any standard racing class. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t take the tweener out on a track day or into the local twisties and have a great time.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & PriceThe motor is well sorted out, even if the electronics are limited—it does have two power modes, though forget about any adjustability. No, there’s no quickshift wizardry, either, though the clutch does have a slipper function.

The suspension isn’t the latest and greatest, though the Show Big Piston Front Fork is a good unit, as is the linkage-assisted Showa shock—both ends are fully adjustable.

There are plenty of lovely pieces, including the twin-spar aluminum frame, Brembo four-piston monoblock front calipers, three-spoke cast aluminum rims, and Suzuki’s proprietary Dual Throttle Valve EFI for smooth fueling.

At $12,499, the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 is a sleeper for track day aficionado.

For more, visit our Suzuki GSX-R750 Review.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 prices

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Spec

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 750cc
  • Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 48.7mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Fueling: Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve w/ 42mm throttle bodies
  • Exhaust: 4-into-1 w/ titanium muffler
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Slipper
  • Final drive: RK 525 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum twin-spar w/ cast aluminum swingarm
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Front Fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 5.1 inches
  • Wheels: 3-spoke cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT-016 Hypersport
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brake: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo monoblock 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 229mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.7 inches
  • Rake: 23.5 degrees
  • Trail: 3.8 inches
  • Seat height: 31.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 419 pounds

2020 GSX-R750 Colors:

  • Glass Sparkle Black/Pearl Glacier White
  • Metallic Matte Black/Glass Sparkle Back

2020 GSX-R750 Price:

  • $12,499 MSRP

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Buyer’s Guide: Photo Gallery

