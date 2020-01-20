2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Take Suzuki GSX-R600 supersport chassis and put in a 750cc cheater motor, and you have the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750. Sure, it doesn’t fit in any standard racing class. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t take the tweener out on a track day or into the local twisties and have a great time.

The motor is well sorted out, even if the electronics are limited—it does have two power modes, though forget about any adjustability. No, there’s no quickshift wizardry, either, though the clutch does have a slipper function.

The suspension isn’t the latest and greatest, though the Show Big Piston Front Fork is a good unit, as is the linkage-assisted Showa shock—both ends are fully adjustable.

There are plenty of lovely pieces, including the twin-spar aluminum frame, Brembo four-piston monoblock front calipers, three-spoke cast aluminum rims, and Suzuki’s proprietary Dual Throttle Valve EFI for smooth fueling.

At $12,499, the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 is a sleeper for track day aficionado.

For more, visit our Suzuki GSX-R750 Review.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Spec

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 750cc

Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 48.7mm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve w/ 42mm throttle bodies

Exhaust: 4-into-1 w/ titanium muffler

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Slipper

Final drive: RK 525 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum twin-spar w/ cast aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Front Fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: 3-spoke cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT-016 Hypersport

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brake: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo monoblock 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 229mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.7 inches

Rake: 23.5 degrees

Trail: 3.8 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Curb weight: 419 pounds

2020 GSX-R750 Colors:

Glass Sparkle Black/Pearl Glacier White

Metallic Matte Black/Glass Sparkle Back

2020 GSX-R750 Price:

$12,499 MSRP

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Buyer’s Guide: Photo Gallery