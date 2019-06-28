Norén Takes Over For Chisholm at JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team

Veteran AMA Nationals racer Fredrik Norén will be joining the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing as a fill-in rider in the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series for injured Justin Hill. Kyle Chisholm, who had been filling in for Hill at the last two rounds, will be moving to the H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki satellite race team.

Chisholm, who had not been contesting the AMA Pro Motocross Nationals in 2019, was hired on a race-by-race basis. However, Chisholm’s results were less than factory-level, with his best moment being a near-holeshot in the second moto at WW Ranch in Florida. Chisholm went 23-20 at High Point and then 15-22 in Florida, giving him just seven championship series points in four races. In those same four races, Norén scored 35 points and had top ten finishes in both Florida motos.

“I’m really thankful and excited to race for the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team this summer,” Norén said. “The bike and program is a great fit for me, and I’m looking forward to getting excellent results together. This opportunity lifts the weight off my shoulders after racing the opening five rounds as a privateer. It is a huge blessing, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.”

Norén, a 27-year-old native of Sweden nicknamed Fast Freddie, has been a fill-in rider for Honda factory racing teams in the past. Norén has been riding a Honda CRF450R for Sustainable Oil Feld Services of Midland, Texas, after not riding the 2018 Nationals. Norén finished the 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Series in P12.

Sitting in P11 in the standings with 81 points (134 points behind series leader Eli Tomac), Norén has four top-ten moto finishes and has scored points in every moto this season. Norén will be riding a JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing RM-Z450 while Hill recovers from shoulder surgery.