2019 Florida Motocross National Results:

Musquin Wins; Tomac Takes Series Lead

With high humidity and temperatures in the 90s, the 2019 US Assure Florida Motocross National was a test of survival over two motos. Marvin Musquin came out on top, going 1-3 on the sandy WW Ranch Motocross Park track in Jacksonville. Eli Tomac bounced back from a terrible start in moto 1 to finish in P2 overall, with his 7-1 performance giving him sole possession of the lead in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series standings. Zach Osborne’s 5-2 day was enough to put him on the overall podium in P3, though he tied with teammate Jason Anderson (3-4) on points for the day.

Marvin Musquin looked at home in the WW Ranch Motocross Park sand, the first time the track has hosted a National. With plenty of sand track experience in Europe, Frenchman Marvin Musquin (Red Bull KTM) easily won the overall with two very different rides. In moto 1, Musquin worked his way up from a P3 start to take the lead on lap 7 (of 16). From there, Musquin was never challenged and won by nearly eight seconds over runner-up Ken Roczen. Staring in P4 in moto 2, Musquin moved up to P2 after passing Osborne and then hounding Anderson for seven laps. Musquin looked like he might challenge leader Tomac, but instead faded late in the moto and was repassed by a surging Osborne with three laps remaining. Musquin’s overall win was enough to move him up two positions in the standing to P3 behind Tomac and Roczen.

Eli Tomac struggled in moto 1 before winning the second moto comfortably. Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) spun his tire at the start of moto 1, miring him in P18 after one lap. By lap 3, Tomac was in the top 10, but battled for P8 with Blake Baggett, Fredrik Noren, and Jake Masterpool for most of the moto. Eventually, Tomac broke free, finishing in P7, more than 50 seconds off Musquin’s pace. Moto 2 was different, as Tomac nailed the holeshot and never looked back. Anderson, Musquin, and Osborne kept Tomac honest at various times, but none were able to get within three seconds of Tomac from the second lap to the finish. Tomac’s P2 overall with 39 points gives him a six-point lead over Roczen in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Series standings after coming into Florida tied.

Ken Roczen finished the first moto leading in the standings, but was stopped by the heat in moto 2. Starting behind holeshotter Cooper Webb in moto 1, Roczen (Team Honda HRC) hounded Webb mercilessly before putting on a clean pass on the second lap. Roczen was looking good, but his lap times started fading on lap 6. That gave Musquin the chance he needed, and Roczen lost the lead on lap 7. Roczen finished the moto four seconds ahead of Anderson, but looked depleted. Roczen started moto 2 in P5 and stayed there for nearly half the race. However, Roczen hit a wall on lap 8, with his lap times increasing by 10 seconds. Roczen dropped to P10 in just three laps, never regaining his early moto form. Roczen’s 2-10 performance—P6 overall—dropped him out of a tie for the series lead with Tomac.

Looking like a threat for the overall win midway through moto 2, Jason Anderson ended up off the overall podium. Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) put in a steady ride in moto 1, holding on to P4 for three-quarters of the race. Anderson crisply passed Cooper Webb for P3 on lap 13, putting Anderson on the podium. In moto 2, Anderson ran behind leader Tomac, keeping him honest, with Musquin in P3. Anderson needed to pass Tomac for the moto and overall win. Instead, on lap 9, Anderson ran out of energy and his lap time increased by four seconds. Anderson was passed by Musquin and Osborne, dropping him to P4. Anderson’s lap times continued to slow, but he was able to hang on to P4, staying 13 seconds ahead of Webb. Anderson and Osborne remain tied in the standings, though they are now in P4 behind Musquin.

Zach Osborne’s strong push in moto 2 put him on the overall podium. Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) put in a solid, if unspectacular, P5 ride in moto 1. Mid-moto Osborne did have to battle with Justin Barcia for P5, but came out on top by a comfortable six seconds. In the second moto, Osborne engaged in an early battle for P2 with Musquin and Anderson. Anderson faded first, and Osborne kept the heat on Musquin. Musquin’s lap times skyrocketed on the final three laps. Osborne remained resolute and passed Musquin. Osborne looked like he might go after Tomac, picking up four seconds on laps 14 and 15. However, on the final lap, Osborne was unable to make any headway. Osborne’s 5-2 day tied him with teammate Anderson on overall points, but Osborne took P3 with the superior moto 2 performance.

Cooper Webb grabbed the holeshot in moto 1, but never challenged for the podium. Webb rode two lonely races at WW Ranch Motocross Park. Webb’s P4 was three seconds behind Anderson in moto 1, and 36 seconds ahead of Osborne. In moto 2, his P4 finish put him 13 seconds back of Anderson, and a comfortable eight seconds ahead of Barcia. Webb’s 4-5 was good for P5 overall. Webb is alone at P6 in the standings, 49 points behind leader Tomac and 37 points ahead of challenger Barcia.

It’s sandy again next round, as the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series heads to The Wick 338 in Massachusetts. Early weather predictions for Southwick are mid-80s and rain. That means anything can happen at the iconic Northeastern sand track. You will be able to watch the first motos live on MavTV, but the second motos in each class will be delayed by four hours and thirty minutes by NBCSN. If you want to see the second motos live, you will have to spring for the flawed NBC Sports Gold paid subscription streaming package. Be sure to bookmark our 2019 Pro Motocross TV Schedule to keep current on airtimes.

2019 Florida Motocross National Results, WW Ranch Motocross Park, Jacksonville, FL



Marvin Musquin, KTM, 1-3; 45 points Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 7-1; 39 points Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 5-2; 38 points Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 3-4; 38 points Cooper Webb, KTM, 4-5; 34 points Ken Roczen, Honda, 2-10; 33 points Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 6-6; 30 points Dean Ferris, Yamaha, 10-7; 25 points Fredrik Noren, Honda, 9-8, 25 points Blake Baggett, KTM, 8-9; 25 points Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 12-11; 19 points Ben Lamay, Honda, 14-13; 15 points Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 11-18; 13 points Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 16-14; 12 points Justin Bogle, KTM, 19-12; 11 points Benny Bloss, KTM, 13-23; 8 points James Weeks, Yamaha, 22-15; 6 points Henry Miller, KTM, 17-19; 6 points Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 15-22; 6 points Matthew Hubert, Husqvarna, 23-16; 5 points John Short, Honda, 40-17; 4 points Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 18-32; 3 points Heath Harrison, Kawasaki, 38-20; 1 point Felix Lopez, KTM, 20-39; 1 point

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Standings (after 5 of 12 rounds)