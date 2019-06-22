Suzuki Recalls 2018-2019 GSX250R Models on Potential Tail Light Failure

Suzuki is recalling certain 2018-2019 GSX250R motorcycles due to possible tail light failure.

Suzuki says water exposure in the taillight switch may cause corrosion, causing the rear brake light to fail to illuminate or remain illuminated continuously when the brake is not applied. A total of 2,640 units are affected by the recall.

As of the end of April, 2019, Suzuki had received a total of 37 defect reports, all of which were from distributors in Japan and China. The affected motorcycles were manufactured between March 25, 2017 and Nov. 29, 2018.

Suzuki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear brake stop light switch, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 28, 2019. Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 1-800-934-0934. Suzuki’s number for this recall is 2A90.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign number is 19V418000.