2019 High Point Motocross National Results:

Tomac Wins Overall, Takes Back Red Plate

Eli Tomac came out on top of a topsy-turvy day at the Circle K High Point Motocross National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Without winning a moto, Tomac took the overall win with a 3-2 performance that included some epic battles in moto 2. Roczen rebounded from a P6 finish in the opening moto to decisively win moto 2 and secure P2 overall. Roczen and Tomac are tied on points for the lead in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series. Jason Anderson took the final spot on the High Point Raceway podium; Anderson is tied in points for P3 in the series standings with teammate Zach Osborne, 32 points behind Tomac and Roczen.

Eli Tomac was relentless in moto 2 to win the High Point Motocross National overall. Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) set up his overall with a P3 moto 1 finish behind Anderson and winner Blake Baggett. In moto 2, Tomac’s P6 start made him look like an unlikely overall winner. It took Tomac five laps to improve a position when he passed Osborne, putting Tomac behind Anderson. Tomac dogged Anderson for most seven nail-biting laps before getting by on lap 13 (of 17) for P3. Tomac then engaged Cooper Webb for another three laps before motoring past him on a long righthand at the bottom of a hill. By then, moto 2 winner Roczen was long gone, and Tomac settled for P2. Tomac inherited the overall when Anderson faded back to P5 late in the race. Moto 2 was classic Tomac, and he takes the series lead on the most-moto-wins tiebreaker. Ken Roczen’s settings weren’t right for moto 1, and it cost him the overall win. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) started in P7 in moto 1, and was able to work his way up to P5 by the second lap. However, a charge by Marvin Musquin dropped Roczen back to P6 with three laps remaining. Roczen reverted to the settings from the previous National, and came from behind for a dominating moto 2 win. Roczen was in P8 after one lap, improving to P4 after three laps, including a pass of Tomac. It took Roczen a few laps to pick off Anderson, and Joey Savatgy after another few laps. Roczen quickly caught leader Webb and flew by him to take the lead. Roczen gapped Webb and was never challenged. Roczen had the overall until Tomac passed Webb with less than three laps remaining. Jason Anderson had the overall win in his grasp, but faded badly in moto 2. Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) set himself up for an overall win by being the fastest qualifier and finishing in P2 in the first moto. To get there, Anderson started in P5 and passed Savatgy, Webb, and Tomac, though he was nowhere near runaway moto 1 winner Baggett. As late as lap 12 in moto 2, Anderson was sitting in a position to win the overall. However, a long moto 2 battle for P3 with Tomac wore Anderson down. Anderson dropped back to P5 when teammate Osborne passed him on the penultimate lap. That pass dropped Anderson in a tie with Osborne on points for P3 in the series standings. A crash in moto 1 prevented Cooper Webb from battling for the overall. Running as high as P2 in moto 1, Webb (Red Bull KTM) could have had a shot at the overall. However, Webb’s moto 1 trouble started midway when Anderson passed him on lap 7 and Tomac on the following lap. Webb crashed rodeo-style on lap 9, remounting in P7, where Webb finished after skirmishes with Savatgy. Webb led the first half of moto 2, but fell victim to Roczen’s charge to the front. Webb held onto P2 until time had run out on the clock, though he could not hold off Tomac. Webb’s 7-3 day tied him with Osborne on points, with Webb’s moto 2 podium giving him P4 overall for the day. Zach Osborne always looked better than his overall finish reflected. Although Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) was always in mix and looked strong, he never pushed past P5 in either moto, save for hitting P4 on the second lap of moto 2 before being passed a lap later by eventual winner Roczen. Still, a tie on points for P4 overall with Webb was good enough for Osborne to move into a tie on points for P3 with Anderson in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series standings. Blake Baggett dominated moto 1, but never figured in the second moto. Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM) grabbed a holeshot in moto 1, opened up a gap immediately, and was never headed. Baggett eventually finished nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Anderson. Baggett, who won the 2017 High Point National looked like he might repeat the feat. Instead, he tangled with Musquin at the start of moto 2, finishing the opening lap in P9. On lap 6, Baggett lost the front end and went down hard, rejoining the race in P17. Baggett eventually improved a couple spots, and his 1-15 day put him in P7 overall. Marvin Musquin could not buy a start, and it was his undoing at High Point Raceway. Mired in P10 after the opening lap of moto 1, Musquin (Red Bull KTM) could only work his way up to P4 by the end of the moto. Moto 2 was even worse, and Musquin hit the rear wheel of Baggett after the first corner, putting Musquin in the dirt. Outside the top 20 after the first lap, Musquin methodically picked his way up to the top 10 by lap 6. From there, his progress slowed. A lap 15 pass of Justin Bogle put Musquin in P7. Musquin’s 4-7 day dropped him down a spot in the series standings, as Anderson passed him. Joey Savatgy had a strong day after a terrible Thunder Valley National. Savatgy (Monster Energy Kawasaki) missed the two opening rounds due to a Supercross injury. His return at Thunder Valley was a forgettable 40-37 day. Savatgy struggled a bit in moto 1, finishing in P8 after running up front early. In moto 2, Savatgy grabbed a holeshot and nailed down P2 for the first seven laps. Savatgy was eventually shuffled back to P6 by the end of the second moto, but an 8-6 day is a good one given that Savatgy is on the comeback trail. Things are tough at JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing and Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing. Justin Hill suffered a practice crash and is now week-to-week (his teammate Weston Peick is out indefinitely), leaving Suzuki with no one to ride its factory bikes. Veteran Kyle Chisholm stepped in, but was only able to score one point at High Point, finishing in P20 in moto 2 and P21 overall. With Aaron Plessinger still out with a broken heel, Justin Barcia is Yamaha’s only factory racer. Barcia went 10-10 at High Point and sits in P7 in the standings, already 77 points behind the leaders. Plessinger may be back as soon as the next round. Next week is the US Assure Florida National at a new Jacksonville track. The 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Series moves into unknown territory, as it will be at WW Ranch Motocross Park for the first time. The good news is that the racing will be covered live on MavTV and NBCSN, as well as the NBC Sports Gold subscription streaming service. For viewing details, always check out and bookmark our 2019 Pro Motocross TV Schedule.

2019 High Point Motocross National Results, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PA

Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 3-2, 42 points Ken Roczen, Honda, 6-1, 40 points Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 2-5, 38 points Cooper Webb, KTM, 7-3, 34 points Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 5-4, 34 points Marvin Musquin, KTM, 4-7, 32 points Blake Baggett, KTM, 1-15, 31 points Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 8-6, 28 points Justin Bogle, KTM, 10-10, 22 points Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 10-10, 22 points Dean Ferris, Yamaha, 11-11, 20 points Benny Bloss, KTM, 14-9, 19 points Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 12-12, 18 points Henry Miller, KTM, 13-18, 11 points Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 18-14, 10 points Ben Lamay, Honda, 16-16, 10 points Fredrik Noren, Honda, 15-17, 10 points John Short, Honda, 20-13, 9 points Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 19-19, 4 points Jake Masterpool, Honda, 17-29, 4 points Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 23-20, 1 point

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Standings (after 4 of 12 rounds)