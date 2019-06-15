Seely Injury Ends His 2019 AMA National Season

Cole Seely suffered a practice crash at Florida’s Moto Sandbox that has ended his motocross season due to injury. Seely’s fall dislocated his right shoulder, according to Team Honda HRC. That resulted in a broken shoulder socket, as well as damage to the labrum cartilage, which sits between the humerus bone and the socket.

“It’s really unfortunate to see Cole’s season end this way,” Team Honda HRC manager Erik Kehoe said. “The beginning of this season has been a challenge for him, but he showed a lot of speed during the first moto at Colorado; it’s a bummer that we won’t be able to see how he progresses.” Seely has finished no better than P8 in six AMA National motos this year.

Seely’s career has been injury prone—2015 is the last year Seely rode every Main of a Monster Energy Supercross season. Seely suffered debilitating injuries at the 2018 Tamp Supercross when a horrific crash broke his pelvis and tailbone. Returning to Supercross in 2019, Seely’s best finish was a P5 at round 13 in Houston. Seely finished the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season in P7, 168 points behind series winner Cooper Webb.

“I’m extremely sad to have to sit out the remainder of the season,” Seely said. “I’ve been working really hard to continue to build myself up after my big injury last year, so to have another setback like this is very disappointing. It seems like I’ve had nothing but challenges. I want to thank all of my fans and my team for their support.”

Seely’s 2015 shoulder surgeon Dr. Warren G. Kramer, III will operate on Seely at the Newport Surgical Center in Newport Beach, California on Tuesday. Recovery time for Seely’s injury is expected to be three months, well after the final 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series round at the end of August in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The next time we may see Seely race will be at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup on October 19 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

Seely’s contract with Team Honda HRC ends this year.

