Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings People’s Choice Winners

The people have spoken. After 42,000 online votes between April 15 to May 15, the “People’s Choice” winners were announced in Harley-Davidson’s Battle of the Kings custom motorcycle competition.

More than 40 bike builds fro local dealers and trade school students were vying for a win across three categories: Chop, Race and Dirt. The first 18 finalist (six in each category) were announced Monday, June 10. To view the “People’s Choice” winners locate the award badge on the winning motorcycles at H-D.com/BattleOfTheKings.

Now they go to another round of judging – top motorcycle journalist and Harley enthuasists will chose the winners of each category. These three builders will then head to a final competition for the U.S. title during the Annual Harley-Davidson Dealer Meeting in Milwaukee this August.

Though the Battle of the Kings competition first revved up in 2015, it’s the first year that U.S. trade school students were invited to partner with local dealers for a unique, real-world training opportunity. Under the guidance of experienced Harley-Davidson mechanics, students were introduced to the creativity, customization prowess and technical precision of motorcycle customization.

“With this competition, we are seeing first-hand the passion and drive these students have not only for motorcycling but for leaning into new experiences that teach them how to think big,” said Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson Chief Marketing Officer.

“Battle of the Kings allows these students to apply their creativity and funnel this passion into real-life applications that will ride with them for generations.”

About the 2019 Battle of the Kings Competition:

As the competition continues to roll towards the final crowning of one U.S. Battle of the Kings Champion, the first 18 finalists were announced on Monday, June 10. Harley-Davidson marketing and styling employees selected the top 18 finalists – the top six from each of the three build categories. These bikes have a “Category Finalist” award badge affixed to their motorcycle in the gallery at h-d.com.

The second round of judging will narrow these 18 down to one in each build category of Chop, Dirt and Race. The finalists are set to be announced by July 1 and will be judged by top journalists from American Iron Magazine, Cycle World and Cycle Source as well as Harley-Davidson enthusiast, Milo Ventimiglia, from the TV Series This is Us.

These top three finalists will then go head to head for the U.S. title at the Annual Harley-Davidson Dealer Meeting held in Milwaukee in August. The competition doesn’t end there, as later in November the U.S. winning bike and its build crew will travel to Milan, Italy to compete with four other global finalists for the ultimate title of “Battle of the Kings Champion.”

Holding these titles is nothing to scoff at. The Battle of the Kings contest is the largest dealer custom bike build competition in the world highlighting the endless possibilities to personalize Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Since its beginnings, Battle of the Kings has created more than 500 custom bikes.Through programs like Battle of the Kings, Harley-Davidson is building the next generation of skilled tradespeople and inspiring students to get involved in the exciting world of motorcycle customization.

See the builds from dealerships around the world and sign up to get your free Battle of the Kings sticker by visiting H-D.com/BattleOfTheKings. Follow the competition on social media with #BattleOfTheKings.

List of People’s Choice Winners and Category Finalists