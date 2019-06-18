Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings People’s Choice Winners

The people have spoken. After 42,000 online votes between April 15 to May 15, the  “People’s Choice” winners were announced in Harley-Davidson’s Battle of the Kings custom motorcycle competition.

More than 40 bike builds fro local dealers and trade school students were vying for a win across three categories: Chop, Race and Dirt. The first 18 finalist (six in each category) were announced Monday, June 10. To view the “People’s Choice” winners locate the award badge on the winning motorcycles at H-D.com/BattleOfTheKings.

sportster finalist Battle of the Kings 2019Now they go to another round of judging – top motorcycle journalist and Harley enthuasists will chose the winners of each category. These three builders will then head to a final competition for the U.S. title during the Annual Harley-Davidson Dealer Meeting in Milwaukee this August.

Though the Battle of the Kings competition first revved up in 2015, it’s the first year that U.S. trade school students were invited to partner with local dealers for a unique, real-world training opportunity. Under the guidance of experienced Harley-Davidson mechanics, students were introduced to the creativity, customization prowess and technical precision of motorcycle customization.

“With this competition, we are seeing first-hand the passion and drive these students have not only for motorcycling but for leaning into new experiences that teach them how to think big,” said Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson Chief Marketing Officer.

“Battle of the Kings allows these students to apply their creativity and funnel this passion into real-life applications that will ride with them for generations.”

About the 2019 Battle of the Kings Competition:

As the competition continues to roll towards the final crowning of one U.S. Battle of the Kings Champion, the first 18 finalists were announced on Monday, June 10. Harley-Davidson marketing and styling employees selected the top 18 finalists – the top six from each of the three build categories. These bikes have a “Category Finalist” award badge affixed to their motorcycle in the gallery at h-d.com.

The second round of judging will narrow these 18 down to one in each build category of Chop, Dirt and Race. The finalists are set to be announced by July 1 and will be judged by top journalists from American Iron Magazine, Cycle World and Cycle Source as well as Harley-Davidson enthusiast, Milo Ventimiglia, from the TV Series This is Us.

Harley 'Battle of the Kings' Finalists Chosen after 42,000 VotesThese top three finalists will then go head to head for the U.S. title at the Annual Harley-Davidson Dealer Meeting held in Milwaukee in August. The competition doesn’t end there, as later in November the U.S. winning bike and its build crew will travel to Milan, Italy to compete with four other global finalists for the ultimate title of “Battle of the Kings Champion.”

Holding these titles is nothing to scoff at. The Battle of the Kings contest is the largest dealer custom bike build competition in the world highlighting the endless possibilities to personalize Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Since its beginnings, Battle of the Kings has created more than 500 custom bikes.Through programs like Battle of the Kings, Harley-Davidson is building the next generation of skilled tradespeople and inspiring students to get involved in the exciting world of motorcycle customization.

See the builds from dealerships around the world and sign up to get your free Battle of the Kings sticker by visiting H-D.com/BattleOfTheKings. Follow the competition on social media with #BattleOfTheKings.

List of People’s Choice Winners and Category Finalists

21 PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNERS
Dealer Name Build Category Name of School/Technical College
Yellowstone H-D Dirt Emerge Private School
Bergen County H-D Chop Bergen County Technical School of Teterboro
H-D of Carroll Race Iowa Lakes Community College
Black Sheep H-D Chop Collins Career Technical Center
Kent’s H-D Race Abilene High School
Kersting’s H-D Chop The Scill Center
Green Mountain H-D Chop Northwest Technical Center
Laidlaw’s H-D Race United Technical Institute / MMI
Rock City H-D Dirt Pulaski Technical College
St. Joe H-D Chop Hillyard Technical Center
Paradise H-D Race Tigard High School
Yankee H-D Race Bristol Technical Education Center
Abernathy’s H-D Race Obion County Central
Brian’s H-D Chop Bucks County Technical High School
City Limits H-D Chop Elk Grove Village High School
Cowboy H-D Chop Vidor High School / Port Neches ISD
Mancuso H-D Race Heights High School
Mancuso H-D Chop Cy-fair High School
Red River H-D Chop Wichita Falls Independent School District Career Education Center
Seacoast H-D Chop Great Bay Community College
Fox River H-D Race Hampshire High School
18 CATEGORY FINALISTS
Dealer Name Build Category Name of School/Technical College
Alamo City H-D Chop Judson High School
Bergen County H-D Chop Bergen County Technical School of Teterboro
Black Sheep H-D Chop Collins Career Technical Center
Green Mountain H-D Chop Northwest Technical Center
Kersting’s H-D Chop The Scill Center
St. Joe H-D Chop Hillyard Technical Center
Appalachian H-D Race Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School
Kent’s H-D Race Abilene High School
Laidlaw’s H-D Race United Technical Institute / MMI
Fox River H-D Race Hampshire High School
H-D of Carroll Race Iowa Lakes Community College
Paradise H-D Race Tigard High School
Yellowstone H-D Dirt Emerge Private School
Black Magic H-D Dirt Williston High School
Brandt’s H-D Dirt Marion Regional Career Center
Dallas H-D Dirt Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center
Rock City H-D Dirt Pulaski Technical College
Schaeffer’s H-D Dirt Schuylkill Technology Center

