2020 Kawasaki KX250 First Look Preview

The Kawasaki KX250 is no slouch. Since 2004, the bike has won more than 160 motocross/supercross wins and 17 AMA titles. Things are only going to get better for 2020. Kawasaki has totally revised the new KX250 for more power and sharper handling.

Following are the fast facts about the 2020 Kawasaki KX250.

1. This is the most powerful KX250 engine to date, thanks to a revised design that includes a bridged-box piston and a valve train created by Kawasaki’s World Superbike engineers.

The 249cc four-stroke engine has a new bore and stroke of 78 x 52.2mm, and the wider bore allows for larger intake and exhaust valves for higher rpm performance and a higher rev limiter.

2. The 2020 KX250’s revised engine is highlighted by the following updates:

New finger-follower valve actuation (as used on the KX450)

New larger-diameter intake and exhaust valves

New larger-bore high-performance piston

New low-friction crankshaft pin plain bearings

New stronger cam chain and relocated cam chain tensioner

New shorter intake funnel

New larger throttle body

New shorter exhaust system design

3. For added high rpm performance, the airbox was revised a features a shorter and tapered intake funnel.

4. The KX250 returns with launch control.

The push-button activation retards the ignition timing in first and second gear, allowing the most power to be utilized for a quick start. Once the bike shifts into third gear, the original ignition mapping resumes, and the KX returns to full power.

5. The 2020 KX250 returns with a slim aluminum perimeter frame, which was updated with new lower front engine mounts.

These lower mounts have changed from a through bolt to a stud bolt, increasing frame rigidity so the bike can absorb bumps better.

6. Just as the engine’s upgrades, the KX250’s suspension has been majorly overhauled, and features new KYB components.

The bike features:

New 48 mm KYB coil-spring fork

New KYB shock unit complements front fork

New Uni-Trak rear suspension link

New stiffer front and rear spring rates

7. Petal front discs return, but the braking system of the 2020 KX250 was slightly massaged for more powerful stopping.

The Kawasaki features:

New revised front brake pad material

New larger-diameter 250 mm rear disc

New rear brake master cylinder

8. The ERGO-FIT adjustable handlebar and footpeg mounting system return, allowing riders to easily adjust the ergonomics for the most optimal riding position.

The handlebars have 35mm of adjustability, and the footpegs 5 mm.

9. The KX250 was also updated with a new factory-inspired green bodywork.

For 2020, the KX250 was also updated with new green parts: oil cap, generator, cover plugs, alumite suspension adjusters. The bike also returns with black alumite rims.

10. The 2020 Kawasaki KX250 is available in one color – Lime Green – and the MSRP is $7,799.

2020 Kawasaki KX250 Specs

Engine

Type: 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled

Displacement: 249cc

Bore X Stroke: 78.0 x 52.2mm

Compression Ratio: 14.2:1

Fuel System: DFI® with 44mm Keihin throttle body and dual injectors

Ignition: Digital CDI

Transmission: 5-speed, return shift

Final Drive: Chain

Chassis/Brakes

Front suspension/wheel travel: 48mm inverted coil spring/12.4 in

Rear suspension/wheel travel: Uni-Trak linkage system and low-speed and high-speed compression damping, fully adjustable spring preload/12.2 in

Front tire: 80/100-21

Rear tire: 100/90-19

Front brakes: Single semi-floating 270mm petal disc with dual-piston caliper

Rear brakes: Single 250mm petal disc with single-piston caliper

Dimensions

Frame Type: Aluminum perimeter

Rake/Trail: 28.6°/5.1 in

Overall Length: 85.5 in

Overall Width: 32.3 in

Overall Height: 50.0 in

Overall Ground Clearance: 13.1 in

Seat Height: 37.3 in

Curb Weight: 221.1 lbs. without fuel / 231.4 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 1.69 gal

Wheelbase: 58.3 in