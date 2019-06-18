2020 Kawasaki KLX300R First Look:

Between Trail and Race

Off-roaders have been missing the KLX300R for years. Well, it’s back, and Kawasaki describes the new 2020 Kawasaki KLX300R as more than a play bike, though less than a racing motorcycle. We won’t be riding it for a month or two, so let’s take a look at the KLX300R in the meantime.