Harley-Davidson Teams with Local Trade Schools for “Battle of the Kings” Custom Bike Build Competition

The “Battle of the Kings” custom bike build competition began back in 2015, pitting Harley-Davidson dealers against each other with one mission – to build the ultimate custom bike.

The winner is not chosen by a staff of Harley-Davidson official judges. Rather, the public chooses through a simple online voting process. Since 2015, over 500 custom motorcycles have been built.

For 2019, Harley-Davidson has introduced another audience to the competition by partnering with local trade schools. These young students assist the dealerships with the bike builds, a process that helps unlock creativity for future bike builders.

“Harley-Davidson’s goal is to build the next generation of riders, and those new riders will need service technicians and customization experts to help them along the way,” said Heather Malenshek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand.

“Introducing trade school students to the unlimited possibilities of custom bike building will unlock their creativity and inspire them to think outside the box as they embark on their careers.”

Harley-Davidson now is calling on the public to help select the winner by voting for their favorites from April 15 to May 15 at H-D.com/BattleOfTheKings.

This year, U.S. trade school students were invited to join their local Harley-Davidson dealership for the builds, with the goal of inspiring the next generation of skilled tradespeople to join the world of motorcycling. Under the guidance of experienced Harley-Davidson mechanics, students from across the country were introduced to the creativity, customization prowess and technical precision of motorcycle customization.

Vote Now to Help Pick Winner

The public can vote from a selection of more than 40 rolling works of art featuring the latest in design, fit and finish created in partnership with the students of future automotive mechanics, designers and welders of America. Starting Monday, April 15, the first round of voting, called People’s Choice, is open at H-D.com/BattleOfTheKings.

See the builds from dealerships around the world by following #BattleOfTheKings on social media. For more information on the rules of the competition and to vote on the bikes, visit H-D.com/BattleOfTheKings.