2019 Denver Supercross Results:
Tomac Wins; Webb and Musquin Podium
On a chilly night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, local favorite Eli Tomac took the win he needed while Cooper Webb protected his 2019 Monster Energy AMA Championship Series lead with a solid P2 finish. Marvin Musquin, who led early in the race, faded to a distant P3 for the night and in the standings.
- Cooper Webb continues to display championship-winning race craft. Despite a mediocre sixth gate pick due to a lackluster Heat, and the resulting P6 start, Webb (Red Bull KTM) worked his way methodically toward the front until settling in behind eventual winner Tomac. Working with the easy yet slick track, Webb quickly passed Ryan Breece for P5. From there, Webb was a picture of patience over 28 laps. It took him four laps to pass Justin Bogle, and another six laps to get by Joey Savatagy for a podium slot. When Webb took P3, Musquin seemed out of reach. However, as Musquin’s lap times slipped into the 45s, Webb staying in the 44s and passed Musquin without a fight on lap 23. Musquin faded quickly, and Webb picked up P2 points, which means he lost only three points to Tomac while putting Musquin another two back.
- Eli Tomac didn’t get the start, but he was not going to be denied. Riding far more aggressively than Webb, Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) stormed toward the front after a P5 start. Tomac blew by Bogle and Breece without much thought before engaging teammate Joey Savatagy for a couple of laps. By lap six, Tomac was past early leader Musquin, and it was a done deal. Tomac was never challenged.
- Eli Tomac had five laps that were faster than any other rider’s best lap, with Tomac’s 44.174 fastest lap over 0.6 seconds better than Webb’s fastest lap. Despite the easy win in front of a boisterous hometown crowd, Tomac picks up just three points on Webb and trails Webb by 18 points with two rounds remaining. Unless Tomac collapses at E. Rutherford in two weeks, the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series will not be settled until the final round in Las Vegas.
- Following a weak Heat, Marvin Musquin grabbed the holeshot and led early, but had nothing at the end for Tomac and Webb. After Tomac made short work of Musquin (Red Bull KTM) on lap 6, Musquin looked to have a comfortable lead over Webb, who was still in P4 and dealing with a persistent Savatgy. Yet, Musquin faded at the high altitude while Webb charged ahead. After the event, Musquin mentioned the hard track as a problem for him. Now 23 points behind Webb and five points back of Tomac, it is hard to see a championship-winning path for Musquin with two races remaining.
- Justin Bogle won his Heat and got off to a podium start. It was an excellent night for Bogle (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM), who now has three top ten finishes in a row. He was able to hold off Cooper Webb for a few laps early in the race, and later was able to win a four-way battle for P4 with Savatagy, Blake Baggett, and Ken Roczen. With his P4 finish, Bogle slingshotted himself from P12 in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Standings to P9—not bad considered his struggles in the first 12 rounds.
- Ken Roczen has completely fallen out of podium contention. Roczen’s seventh gate pick yielded him a P9 start. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) was able to work his way up to P6 early on and held onto the spot from laps 7 through 19. However, on lap 20, Blake Baggett took over P6, and Roczen faded back without a challenge. Roczen is solid in P4 in the standings, but he is 49 points behind Webb and will almost certainly be mathematically eliminated from championship contention at E. Rutherford. Roczen has just one podium in the last eight races.
- Josh Grant gave Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing a bit of good cheer. It has been a tough run in the second half of the year for the tuning fork folks. With both Justin Barcia and Aaron Plessinger out for the rest of the season, the weight fell on fill-in rider Grant. Grant started his fill-in ride by not qualifying for the Main Event at Seattle, and then went 20-21 at Houston and Nashville. However, Grant seems to have settled in and finished in P9 at Denver, just holding off Justin Hill.
- There is no racing next week due to the Easter break. The next round is April 27 at MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, New Jersey, and it’s a daytime event, with the racing starting at 5 p.m. ET. It will be live on NBCSN, with Qualifying at 11 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold. Schedules do change, as they did in Denver, so be sure to bookmark our 2019 Supercross Television Schedule: Cable and Streaming.
Photography by Rich Shepherd and Feld Entertainment
2019 Denver Supercross Results, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
- Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
- Cooper Webb (KTM)
- Marvin Musquin (KTM)
- Justin Bogle (KTM)
- Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)
- Blake Baggett (KTM)
- Ken Roczen (Honda)
- Zach Osborne (Husqvarna)
- Josh Grant (Yamaha)
- Justin Hill (Suzuki)
- Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)
- Ben Lamay (Honda)
- Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki)
- Ryan Breece (Yamaha)
- Alex Ray (Suzuki)
- Carlen Gardner (Honda)
- John Short (Honda)
- Charles Lefrancois (Suzuki)
- Cole Seely (Honda)
- Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)
- Austin Politelli (Honda)
- Mike Alessi (Honda)
2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, 332 points (6 wins)
- Eli Tomac, 314 (5 wins)
- Marvin Musquin, 309 (2 wins)
- Ken Roczen, 283
- Blake Baggett, 255 (1 win)
- Dean Wilson, 223
- Joey Savatgy, 192
- Cole Seely, 180
- Justin Bogle, 157
- Justin Barcia, 154 (1 win)
- Chad Reed, 151
- Justin Brayton, 141
- Justin Hill, 135
- Tyler Bowers, 128
- Aaron Plessinger, 123
- Zach Osborne, 113
- Kyle Chisholm, 98
- Ben Lamay, 94
- Vince Friese, 65
- Alex Ray, 61
- Jason Anderson, 46
- Carlen Gardner, 45
- Chris Blose, 37
- Mike Alessi, 37
- Ryan Breece, 30
- Cole Martinez, 29
- Austin Politelli, 22
- Josh Grant, 19
- Malcolm Stewart, 17
- Justin Starling, 12
- Cedric Soubeyras, 12
- Shane McElrath, 11
- Adam Enticknap, 11
- Ronnie Stewart, 9
- Charles Lefrancois, 7
- John Short, 6
- Cheyenne Harmon, 6
- Theodore Pauli, 5
- Daniel Herrlein, 5
- Cade Autenrieth, 4
- Angelo Pellegrini, 4
- Casey Brennan, 3
- AJ Catanzaro, 3
- Jared Lesher, 2
- Scott Champion, 2
- Heath Harrison, 1