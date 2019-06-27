2020 Husqvarna EE 5: Electric Motocrosser

Husqvarna has revealed the 2020 Husqvarna EE 5 motocross racer, the first electric motorcycle in the company’s 117-year history. Designed for youngsters who would race a 50cc motocrosser, the Husqvarna EE 5 opens up a new class of competition for youthful competitors.

The 2020 Husqvarna EE 5 puts out massive torque. The 10.2 ft/lbs the EE 5 puts out from 0 rpm puts it between Husqvarna’s 65cc and 85cc two-stroke motocrossers. That means the EE 5 should have some startling acceleration when going up against 50cc two-strokes, depending on how the delivery is tuned. The 6.7 horsepower peak at 3900 rpm is not shabby, either.

There are six power modes. That will allow parents to tune the power delivery to the rider and conditions. A dongle means parents can control the power mode selection and prevent enthusiastic young riders from changing the mode on their own.

The electric motor is direct drive, so there is no clutch or gearbox. This is in line with 50cc racers, which means a younger rider can focus on riding technique, rather than a clutch or shifting.

With its 48 V electric motor and 21 Ah battery capacity, the Husqvarna EE 5 is a bit lighter than its 50cc two-stroke brother. Of course, you have to add fuel to the Husqvarna TC 50, so the difference goes up a bit.

The chassis numbers on the 2020 Husqvarna EE 5 line up with the Husky TC 50 mini motocrosser. There is virtually nothing to choose from in the chassis spec numbers of the two diminutive Husqvarna racers. That means the EE 5 will have similar handling characteristics to its ICE counterpart, though power delivery always has its say on how a motorcycle feels underway.

Being a racing motorcycle, the Husky EE 5 has serious suspension. There are fully adjustable WP Xact units at both ends, with the shock being directly mounted to the swingarm rather than using linkage. As on the TC 50, travel is 8.1 inches in the front and 7.3 inches out back.

The standard seat height is 26.9 inches, but it can be dropped down to 21.9 inches. Off the showroom floor, there are three seat height options, with 25.7 inches being the lowest. Seat height changes are made by lowering the bodywork and mounting the shock in a different position. With the Husqvarna Motorcycles Accessories Suspension Lowering Kit, the seat height can be just 21.9 inches, which Husky says will accommodate four-year-olds.

Range is always an issue for electric motorcycles, and the 2020 Husqvarna EE 5 is no exception. There are 907 Wh of power stored by the 84-cell lithium-ion battery pack. Husqvarna claims the EE 5 will run for two hours with a beginner on the saddle, with that dropping to 25 minutes in expert racing conditions. Of course, deep sand, hills, or mud will likely reduce that range further.

Though you won’t need a gas can, you will need a 240 V electrical source at the track. It’s unlikely that a 240 V plug will be available, so you will want a 240 V generator to take advantage of faster-charging rates. If the battery runs down to zero charge, it will take 45 minutes to get it up to 80 percent charge, and another 25 minutes for the last 20 percent to top the battery off. That should be satisfactory for most riders at a motocross track.

Action photography by Rudi Schedl

Studio photography by H. Mitterbauer

2020 Husqvarna EE 5 Specs

ENGINE

Type: 48 V electric motor

Maximum power: 6.7 horsepower (5 kW) @ 3900 rpm

Maximum torque: 10.2 ft/lbs at 0 rpm

Maximum motor speed: 6000 rpm

Battery: 84-cell lithium-ion

Battery capacity: 21 Ah/905 Wh

Cooling: Air

Charging time 0 to 100%: 70 minutes

Charging time 0 to 80%: 45 minutes

Charger line voltage: 240 V

Quick charging input: 5 A @ 230 V

Charging power: 900 W

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly central-tube

Subframe: Fiberglass-reinforced plastic

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum; 28-18mm diameter

Front suspension; travel: Air-adjustable WP Xact 35 inverted air fork; 8.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel; Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 7.3 inches

Wheels: Aluminum

Front wheel: 1.50 x 12

Rear wheel: 1.60 x 10

Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross SI

Front tire: 60/100 x 12

Rear tire: 2.75 x 10

Front brake: 160mm Galfer disc w/ hydraulic caliper

Rear brake: 160mm Galfer disc w/ hydraulic caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 40.6 inches

Rake: 24 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 26.9 inches (adjustable to 25.7 inches)

Ground clearance: 9.9 inches

Weight: 89 pounds

2020 Husqvarna EE 5 Photo Gallery