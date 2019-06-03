Daley Mathison Dies During 2019 RST Superbike Race

During Monday’s opening solo race of the 2019 Isle of Man TT, Daley Mathison died after a high-speed crash at Snugborough – the same area where Les Kenny fatally wrecked during the 1976 Lightweight TT.

ACU Events Ltd reports that Mathison, 27, of Stockton-on-Tees, England, crashed on the third lap of four during the RST Superbike TT. He was piloting a Penz13.com BMW S 1000 RR.

The race was immediately red flagged due to the incident, just over two miles into the 37.73-mile course.

Daley, who started from 19th in Monday’s RST SBK Race, debuted at the TT in 2013. He set the second-fastest TT Zero lap in 2018 aboard an electric motorcycle built by University of Nottingham (119.294 mph).

The staff at Ultimate Motorcycling expresses its deepest sympathy for Mathison’s friends and family, and the motorcycle racing community.

Following is from the official ACU Events Ltd statement:

ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Daley Mathison, 27, from Stockton on Tees, Durham was killed in an incident during the Superbike Race today at the Isle of Man TT Races. The accident occurred at Snugborough, just over 2 miles into the Course, on the 3rd lap of the race.

Daley was an experienced competitor and was seeded 19th for today’s race. He made his Mountain Course debut in the 2013 Manx Grand Prix Newcomers A Race, finishing fifth. His TT career included three consecutive podiums in the TT Zero electric bike Race in 2016, 2017 and 2018 including the runner up position in the race last year, representing Nottingham University.

He also achieved an 11th place finish in last year’s Superstock Race and a pair of 13th place finishes in the 2017 and 2018 Senior TT Races.

He set his fastest lap of the Mountain Course – 128.054mph – in the 2018 Superstock race which made him the 34th fastest rider of all time. He set the second fastest TT Zero lap ever with a lap of 119.294mph in the 2018 race.

In total, he started 19 TT Races with 14 finishes and three podiums and won six silver and eight bronze replicas

ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Daley’s wife Natalie, his family and friends.

Isle of Man TT Deaths

Including Mathison, six riders have died due to injuries sustained in IOM TT crashes in the last three years.

Two lives were claimed during the 2018 Isle of Man TT – Dan Kneen of the IOM, who passed during Superbike TT qualifying, and Adam Lyon of Scotland, who died during the Monster Energy Supersport 1 race.

During the 2017 IOM TT, three riders died: Davey Lambert of the UK, Jochem van den Hoek of Holland, and Alan Bonner of Ireland.

This brings the death toll in both TT and Manx Grand Prix races at the Isle of Man since 1911 to 253 riders.