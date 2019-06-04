2019 RST Superbike TT Results: Isle of Man TT

The man who holds the outright lap record of 135.452 mph, Peter Hickman, claimed the first solo race Monday of the 2019 Isle of Man TT.

The Smiths Racing BMW S 1000 RR rider took the win after the race was red flagged on lap three of four. The red flag occurred due to a crash at Snugborough, which claimed the life of the UK’s Daley Mathison.

This was Hickman’s third TT win since debuting on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, the other two arriving during last year’s Superstock TT and the Senior TT, where he claimed the outright lap record.

Hickman reported running a “hybrid” bike for the RST Superbike TT, which consisted of his “Superstock frame and a Superbike front and rear ends” to overcome the handling issues he had during qualifying.

Joining Hickman on the RST SBK TT podium were Silicone Racing Kawasaki’s Dean Harrison (-1.782 seconds) and the man who topped Sunday qualifying, Honda’s Conor Cummins (-9.345).

As for some race favorites, Tyco BMW’s Michael Dunlop, an 18-time TT winner, finished sixth. Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson, a 16-time TT victor, finished 12th, and 23-time TT winner John McGuinness was forced to retire due to an oil pressure issue on his Norton.

Following is from the official IOM TT report:

After delays for a non-race medical emergency in Ramsey and an uncooperative fan at Laurel Bank, the flag dropped for Conor Cummins to get the 4-lap RST Superbike TT Race underway.

Although the “Ramsey Rocket” was first on the road Dean Harrison, who led the 2018 Superbike race until his bike expired at Sulby, was the leader by Glen Helen on adjusted timing.

Peter Hickman was off to an almost equally quick start, trailing Harrison by just 1.150 seconds despite a very mixed practice week. Quattro Plant Wicked Coatings ’s James Hillier slotted into third place, ahead of Cummins, who was in turn in front of Michael Dunlop.

Honda RC213V-S mounted Michael Rutter took the exotic Batham’s Racing V-4 machine into sixth spot at Glen Helen on Lap 1.

By Ramsey on lap 1 Cummins had overhauled Hillier trailing Hickman by 3.819 seconds, otherwise the top six remained unchanged.

In very blustery conditions Harrison held his lead through the Bungalow, with a gap of 1.556 seconds over Peter Hickman, although Hickman stretched his cushion over Cummins to 4.176.

Dean’s first lap of 132.47 mph was the fastest recorded lap of TT 2019 so far.

John McGuinness brought the Norton Superbike into the pits at the end of the first lap, walking away from the machine after a brief discussion with the team. Low oil pressure was diagnosed as the problem.

Derek McGee was another early retirement, touring over the line and heading back to the paddock at the end of the first circuit.

Michael Dunlop slipped to sixth, behind Michael Rutter but holding a lead of 6.294 over leading privateer Jamie Coward.

On the run from Glen Helen to Ballaugh Bridge – the fast and sinuous West of the TT Mountain Course – Harrison produced a phenomenal performance to extend his lead over Hickman to 4.841.

It was Hickman’s turn to produce the magic on the climb from Ramsey, by the Bungalow the gap was down to just 0.045 and Cummins regained the lead on the road over Harrison.

Hickman won the race down the mountain, with a lead of 1.782 seconds coming into the pits, and held the lead through to Ballaugh.

Lee Johnston retired at the pit stop.

The race was red-flagged due the fatal Mathison crash at Snugborough, and the result was declared shortly afterwards.

2019 RST Superbike results

1. Peter Hickman (BMW S 1000 RR): Finished in 34:08.008

2. Dean Harrison (Kawasaki ZX-10R Ninja) -1.782 seconds

3. Conor Cummins (Honda CBR1000RR) -9.345

4. James Hillier (Kawasaki ZX-10R Ninja) -41.719

5. Michael Rutter (Honda CBR1000RR) -54.610

6. Michael Dunlop (BMW S 1000 RR) -57.316

7. David Johnson (Honda CBR1000RR) – 1:10.135

8. Jamie Coward (Yamaha YZF-R1) – 1:11.181

9. Gary Johnson (Kawasaki ZX-10R Ninja) -1:17.645s

10. Davey Todd (BMW S 1000 RR) 1:26.634

Photos by Wayne Freestone