2020 BMW S 1000 RR Price & Packaging

For 2020, the BMW S 1000 RR enters its third generation with a host of updates, including more horsepower, updated suspension and electronics, and revised styling.

We reported on all those details back in November when the 2020 RR was unveiled at ECIMA – for more, visit 2020 BMW S 1000 RR First Look.

The news missing from our original story was pricing, packages and availability.

BMW Motorrad USA released those details this week, along with the various packages that you can order. The MSRP starts at $16,995 and can go over $20K with the “M” package – something BMW has long offered on its sports cars but is offering for the first time on its motorcycles.

BMW says the 2020 S 1000 RR will be available in stateside dealerships beginning in summer.

Following are all the details of packages and pricing.

2020 BMW S 1000 RR: Additional Standard Equipment and Features vs. 2019 Model:

LED Headlight and turn signals

Connectivity with 6.5” TFT display

On-Board Computer and Multi-Controller

Gear Shift Assist Pro

Hill Start Control

4 standard ride modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race)

Adjustable Clutch Lever

Cornering-optimized ABS Pro

All-new dynamic design w/ optimal aerodynamics

Substantial engine and technology improvements

*The model year 2020 BMW S 1000 RR includes new standard features valued at over $2,000.

2020 BMW S 1000 RR Engine/Design Enhancements vs. 2019 Model:

25 pounds total weight reduction (from 459 to 434 pounds.)

Additional weight reduction of 7.7 pounds with M Package

Engine is 9 pounds lighter: improved handling/ergonomics

BMW ShiftCam Variable Engine Timing system

205 horsepower vs. 200 horsepower

More balanced power delivery

Improved HP/torque curve at low/medium engine speed

37 mpg vs. 35 mpg

New suspension geometry: less weight, higher level of precision

2020 BMW S 1000 RR: New Colors

Racing Red Paint ($0 MSRP)

M Motorsport Paint (Only with M Package: $3,700 MSRP)

2020 BMW S 1000 RR: Packages & Prices

Select Package (MSRP $1,400):

Tire Pressure Monitor

Next-Generation DDC (Dynamic Damping Control)

Heated Grips

Cruise Control

Updated Race Package (MSRP $1,600):

Ride Modes Pro

Forged Wheels

M Lightweight Battery

M Chassis Kit (Rear Ride Height Adjustment and Swing Arm Pivot Point)

New M Package (MSRP $3,700) – Initial Supply is Limited:

M Motorsport Paint

M Carbon Wheels

Ride Modes Pro

M Sport Seat

M Lightweight Battery

M Chassis Kit (Rear Ride Height Adjustment and Swing Arm Pivot Point

7.7 lb. weight savings = 427 lbs. total wet weight

2020 BMW S 1000 RR Single Options

Ride Modes Pro (MSRP $250):

+3 Ride Modes: Race Pro 1, 2, 3

Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro)

Dynamic Brake Control (DBC)

Launch Control

Pit Lane Limiter

DTC +/-

Wheelie Control

Design Option Wheels (MSRP $140):

Black Wheels with Red Striping

Passenger Kit:

Passenger Seat and Passenger Foot Pegs) (MSRP $0)

Anti-Theft Alarm (MSRP $395)