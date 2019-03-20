2020 BMW S 1000 RR Price & Packaging

For 2020, the BMW S 1000 RR enters its third generation with a host of updates, including more horsepower, updated suspension and electronics, and revised styling.

We reported on all those details back in November when the 2020 RR was unveiled at ECIMA – for more, visit 2020 BMW S 1000 RR First Look.

The news missing from our original story was pricing, packages and availability.

2020 BMW S 1000 RR: USA Pricing & Packages Unveiled

BMW Motorrad USA released those details this week, along with the various packages that you can order. The MSRP starts at $16,995 and can go over $20K with the “M” package – something BMW has long offered on its sports cars but is offering for the first time on its motorcycles.

BMW says the 2020 S 1000 RR will be available in stateside dealerships beginning in summer.

Following are all the details of packages and pricing.

2020 BMW S 1000 RR: Additional Standard Equipment and Features vs. 2019 Model:

  • LED Headlight and turn signals
  • Connectivity with 6.5” TFT display
  • On-Board Computer and Multi-Controller
  • Gear Shift Assist Pro
  • Hill Start Control
  • 4 standard ride modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race)
  • Adjustable Clutch Lever
  • Cornering-optimized ABS Pro
  • All-new dynamic design w/ optimal aerodynamics
  • Substantial engine and technology improvements

*The model year 2020 BMW S 1000 RR includes new standard features valued at over $2,000.

2020 BMW S 1000 RR Engine/Design Enhancements vs. 2019 Model:

  • 25 pounds total weight reduction (from 459 to 434 pounds.)
  • Additional weight reduction of 7.7 pounds with M Package
  • Engine is 9 pounds lighter: improved handling/ergonomics
  • BMW ShiftCam Variable Engine Timing system
  • 205 horsepower vs. 200 horsepower
  • More balanced power delivery
  • Improved HP/torque curve at low/medium engine speed
  • 37 mpg vs. 35 mpg
  • New suspension geometry: less weight, higher level of precision

2020 BMW S 1000 RR: USA Price2020 BMW S 1000 RR: New Colors

  • Racing Red Paint ($0 MSRP)
  • M Motorsport Paint (Only with M Package: $3,700 MSRP)

2020 BMW S 1000 RR: Packages & Prices

Select Package (MSRP $1,400):

  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Next-Generation DDC (Dynamic Damping Control)
  • Heated Grips
  • Cruise Control

Updated Race Package (MSRP $1,600):

  • Ride Modes Pro
  • Forged Wheels
  • M Lightweight Battery
  • M Chassis Kit (Rear Ride Height Adjustment and Swing Arm Pivot Point)

New M Package (MSRP $3,700) – Initial Supply is Limited:

  • M Motorsport Paint
  • M Carbon Wheels
  • Ride Modes Pro
  • M Sport Seat
  • M Lightweight Battery
  • M Chassis Kit (Rear Ride Height Adjustment and Swing Arm Pivot Point
  • 7.7 lb. weight savings = 427 lbs. total wet weight

2020 BMW S 1000 RR Single Options

Ride Modes Pro (MSRP $250):

  • +3 Ride Modes: Race Pro 1, 2, 3
  • Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro)
  • Dynamic Brake Control (DBC)
  • Launch Control
  • Pit Lane Limiter
  • DTC +/-
  • Wheelie Control

Design Option Wheels (MSRP $140):

  • Black Wheels with Red Striping

Passenger Kit:

  • Passenger Seat and Passenger Foot Pegs) (MSRP $0)

Anti-Theft Alarm (MSRP $395)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR