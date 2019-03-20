2019 MotoGP TV Schedule & US Race Times: Live Television Broadcast

2019 MotoGP BeIN Television Schedule

Note: times will be posted the week before the race.

BeIN Sports will once again provide stateside television coverage of the MotoGP Championship. For 2019, most of the 19 rounds will be broadcasted live in the USA, but a few won’t due to conflicts with soccer.

If a conflict with soccer occurs, BeIN will show some races live on its auxiliary channels, with delayed coverage on the main BeIN Sports channel.

As always, the times are subject to change and preemption, so don’t set your DVR early in the year and forget about it. We will do our best to reflect any schedule changes.

If you have cable access to BeIN, you can watch the other BeIN channels at BeIN Sports Connect USA on a web browser. You will need to have the Microsoft Silverlight plug-in installed, as well as having your cable sign-in username and password ready.

All times shown are Eastern Time in the United States.

In addition to watching the MotoGP races on BeIN Sports, you can also get a MotoGP VideoPass at MotoGP.com. The MotoGP VideoPass runs $159, and we think it’s worth it because you not only get live practice, qualifying and races, but also commentary, highlight video clips and all conferences.

The live streams and replays are quite reliable, and of 1080p HD quality.

Prep yourself for another exciting year featuring reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda), as well as past MotoGP Champions Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) and Marquez’s new teammate on the other Repsol Honda, Jorge Lorenzo.

Seeking their first MotoGP championships will be Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda).

2019 MotoGP Television Schedule on BeIN Sports (Eastern Time)

Qatar Grand Prix, Losail International Circuit March 10 2. Argentine Grand Prix, Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo LIVE COVERAGE • Saturday, March 30: GP live qualifying coverage from… • Sunday, March 31: GP race coverage from… 3. Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas April 14 4. Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez May 5 5. French Grand Prix, Le Mans Bugatti Circuit May 15 6. Italian Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit June 2 7. Catalunya Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya June 16 8. Dutch Grand Prix, TT Circuit Assen June 30 9. German Grand Prix, Sachsenring July 7 10. Czech Republic Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno August 4 11. Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring August 11 12. British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit August 25 13. San Marino Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit September 15 14. Aragon Grand Prix, Motorland Aragon September 22 15. Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit October 6 16. Japanese Grand Prix, Twin Ring Motegi October 20 17. Australian Grand Prix, Phillip Island Circuit October 27 18. Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit November 3 19. Valencia Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo November 17

Note: All times are Eastern Time in the United States and subject to change without notice.