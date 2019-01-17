Jorge Lorenzo and Repsol Honda News

Due to contractual reasons with Ducati Team, the first images of Jorge Lorenzo from his debut MotoGP test with Repsol Honda in November were not permitted to be released.

But the contract dates were up this week, and Repsol Honda released a few images of Lorenzo from that test in Valencia November 20 – including the first public shot of him and Marc Marquez as official Repsol Honda teammates.

Lorenzo, who will ride the Honda RC213V through 2020, was shown with HRC engineers, crew chief Ramón Aurín, posing for Dorna and leaving the Repsol Honda truck in his new black Dainese leathers.

Repsol Honda says “These are the most important moments of Lorenzo’s first day as a Repsol Honda rider, beginning with the first shot of him and teammate Marc Márquez together in the garage.”

Lorenzo and the reigning MotoGP Champion Marquez will be together January 23 at Campus Repsol – the energy company’s headquarters in Madris – for their first official event as Repsol Honda teammates.

During his first outing on the RC213V on November 20 during the traditional post-season test, Lornezo finished a best of 12th overall, 0.827 of a second behind leader Maverick Vinales on the Yamaha Factory Racing YZR-M1.

During the second Jerez MotoGP test held November 28-29, Lorenzo finished a best of fourth, 0.160 of a second behind leader Takaaki Nakagami aboard the LCR Honda.

Jorge Lorenzo Photo Gallery from Valencia MotoGP Test: Debut on Repsol Honda