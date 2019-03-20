2019 Honda Fury
The last holdout of what was at one time an extensive array of 1300s and 1800s in Honda cruiser lineup, the 2019 Honda Fury is definitely an unusual metric cruiser. It is a high-neck chopper with a style unlike any competitor, which may be the secret to its ability to survive the pruning.
One would expect a motorcycle with a rake of 32 degrees and a narrow 21-inch wheel to be a bit of a handful to ride, especially in corners and tight quarters. Instead, the Honda Fury handles amazingly well, making it a fully capable urban cruiser and weekend getaway machine.
The 52-degree V-twin 1312cc undersquare powerplant also goes against expectations. It has three-valve heads, as well as liquid cooling and shaft drive. The motor puts out good power and is predictable in urban areas, yet powerful enough for running down the highway to the next roadhouse.
As mentioned, the handling is shockingly good, and the 2019 Honda Fury has absolutely no bad habits. Riders looking for an unusual cruiser with the look of a radical chopper at a price just a bit over $10k, the Fury is ready to go.
2019 Honda Fury Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 52-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 1312cc
- Bore x stroke: 89.5 x 104.3mm
- Compression ratio: 9.2:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 3 valves per cylinder
- Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid cooled
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm fork/4.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock/3.7 inches
- Front tire: 90/90-21
- Rear tire: 200/50-18
- Front brake: 336mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 296mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($850)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 71.2 inches
- Rake: 32 degrees
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 26.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 663 pounds
2019 Honda Fury Color:
- Pearl Hawkseye Blue
2019 Honda Fury Price:
- $10,599