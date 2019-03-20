2019 Honda Fury

The last holdout of what was at one time an extensive array of 1300s and 1800s in Honda cruiser lineup, the 2019 Honda Fury is definitely an unusual metric cruiser. It is a high-neck chopper with a style unlike any competitor, which may be the secret to its ability to survive the pruning.

One would expect a motorcycle with a rake of 32 degrees and a narrow 21-inch wheel to be a bit of a handful to ride, especially in corners and tight quarters. Instead, the Honda Fury handles amazingly well, making it a fully capable urban cruiser and weekend getaway machine.

The 52-degree V-twin 1312cc undersquare powerplant also goes against expectations. It has three-valve heads, as well as liquid cooling and shaft drive. The motor puts out good power and is predictable in urban areas, yet powerful enough for running down the highway to the next roadhouse.

As mentioned, the handling is shockingly good, and the 2019 Honda Fury has absolutely no bad habits. Riders looking for an unusual cruiser with the look of a radical chopper at a price just a bit over $10k, the Fury is ready to go.

2019 Honda Fury Specs

ENGINE

Type: 52-degree V-twin

Displacement: 1312cc

Bore x stroke: 89.5 x 104.3mm

Compression ratio: 9.2:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 3 valves per cylinder

Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid cooled

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm fork/4.0 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock/3.7 inches

Front tire: 90/90-21

Rear tire: 200/50-18

Front brake: 336mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 296mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($850)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 71.2 inches

Rake: 32 degrees

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 26.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 663 pounds

2019 Honda Fury Color:

Pearl Hawkseye Blue

2019 Honda Fury Price: