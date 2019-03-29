2019 Houston Supercross Preview:

Can Musquin Bounce Back?

Monster Energy AMA Supercross moves back indoors for round 13 of the 17-round series. The controlled environment of Houston’s NRG Stadium means it will come down to the racers, as Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen now have the end of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series in sight.

With five rounds remaining in the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series, only Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin control their own destinies. Webb has a 14-point lead over Musquin. Should Musquin win out the rest of the series, Musquin would gain 15 points and clinch the championship, regardless of what Webb does. As series leader, Webb has much more room for error than Musquin. Just one more win for Webb—he has five this season—will be a crushing blow to Musquin’s quest to wrest the title from Webb’s grasp.

The Houston Supercross is a Triple Crown format race, and that favors Cooper Webb. In six Triple Crown Mains, Webb has gone 1-1-3-6-2-1. That total of 14 points in the first two TC rounds is the best in Supercross. Musquin had an off-night at the Detroit Supercross Triple Crown, so his six TC Mains 3-2-2-9-4-4 totals 24 points. Plus, Webb has three TC Main wins, to zero for Musquin. Again, if Webb wins, the path to overtaking him gets considerably more difficult for Musquin.

The momentum is flowing the wrong way for Cooper Webb. He has a 1-2-3-4 run going. While that’s not bad, Webb will almost certainly have to reverse that if he is to win the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Given that he does well with the Triple Crown format, Houston should prove to be a pivotal round.

Marvin Musquin has two wins in a row, but he will have to deal with the disappointment of being penalized seven championship points in Seattle. Had Musquin not jumped on the red cross flag on the second lap of the Seattle Main Event, he would most likely be sitting just seven points behind Webb in the standings. That would have made it anyone’s game. So much of Supercross is mental, and it is inconceivable that Musquin’s miscue isn’t weighing heavily on him.

At 19 points back, Tomac’s not entirely out of it. Even if Tomac wins the final five races, he is going to need help to win the title. Tomac would likely get that help from Musquin or Roczen, but let’s face it—Tomac does not look like he’s going to run off a five-race victory sprint. Tomac does handle the Triple Crown format nicely, winning in Detroit and landing on the A2 podium. Roczen finally rebounded at Seattle, but it’s too late. Following two P8 finishes and a P2 in Seattle, Roczen is 23 points behind Webb, nine behind Musquin, and four back of Tomac. Working his way past three riders is highly unlikely, especially given that Roczen is winless over the last two years and didn’t make the overall podium at either Triple Crown race this year. Blake Baggett has a safe space in P5 in the Supercross standings. Baggett is 39 points behind Roczen, and that gap isn’t going to close. Dean Wilson trails Baggett by 20 points and shows no sign of quickly closing up that gap. The Houston Supercross track will be a tough one, with two whoops sections. One of the whoop runs comes soon after the start, with the other guarding the 180-degree righthander before the finish line. There is also a wall obstacle just before a sand section, plus four 180-degree turns for passing, along with four 90-degree bends and an over/under jump.

9. The injury list has gotten long, with seven Main regulars out. We won’t be seeing Jason Anderson, Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Weston Peick, Aaron Plessinger, Chad Reed, and Malcolm Stewart in Houston. Of that list, only Brayton is likely to be back before the conclusion of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. With that many quality riders out, it opens up opportunities for fresh faces in the Main.

10. Supercross racing from NRG Stadium in Houston is live on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET. Subscribers to NBC Sports Gold can watch Qualifying starting at 1 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to bookmark our 2019 Supercross Cable and Streaming Television Schedule.

Photography by Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, et al

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 12 of 17 rounds)