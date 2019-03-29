2019 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR America: Paying Respect

One of the most iconic motorcycle models in MV Agusta’s storied history is the America of the 1970s. Instantly distinctive, certain America examples can demand a six-figure price at auction.

The 2019 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR America pays homage to the original, featuring paint and graphics that celebrate to colors of the United States flag.

Behind the 2019 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR America is the Castiglioni Research Center in the Republic on San Marino, which was founded by Claudio Castiglioni over 25 years ago. CRC is MV Agusta’s R&D department, with 40 employees who have an eye to the future, as well as the past.

With a paint scheme of America Blue/White/Ago Red/Deep Black, this iteration of the Dragster 800 RR muscle bike is not easily dismissed. Look more closely, and you’ll notice an America Special Edition decal at the instrument cluster, along with the production number of the motorcycle—only 200 Dragster 800 RR America motorcycles will be on offer. Buyers also get a certificate of authenticity. On top of the triple clamp is a numbered hard part with graphics number the motorcycle.

The wheels are striking, with red hubs, blue spoke retainers, and white rims. In the back, a 200mm wide Pirelli Diablo Rosso II is an attention-getting device in conjunction with a single-sided swingarm. Let your eyes flow upward, and you’ll notice the gold stitching in the swooping red seat.

Underneath the paint and graphics is the standard Dragster 800 RR, which is powered by a 140-horsepower DOHC triple-cylinder powerplant. The six-speed transmission gets a quickshifter, as well as suspension from Marzocchi (front) and Sachs.

Settling in a just under $20k, the 2019 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR America appeals to motorcyclists who have a taste for power, as well as exclusivity.

2019 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR America Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 798cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Maximum power: 140 horsepower @ 12,300 rpm

Maximum torque: 64 ft/lbs @ 10,100 rpm

Maximum speed: 152 mph

Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multiplate slipper w/ hydraulic actuation

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm inverted Marzocchi aluminum fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Progressive Sachs shock; 4.9 inches

Wheels: Aluminum alloy

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17

Rear wheel: 6.00 x 17

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso II

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 200/50 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating steel discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo calipers and radial-pump Brembo master cylinder

Rear brake: 220mm steel disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Bosch 9 Plus w/ rear wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg

Claimed dry weight: 370 pounds

2019 MV Agusat Dragster 800 RR America Color & Price:

America Blue/White/Ago Red/Deep Black

$19,998 MSRP

2019 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR American Photo Gallery