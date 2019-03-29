Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa TD Track Tire Available

For track day riders who want the highest performance in DOT-approved rubber, Pirelli is introducing a new compound for the Diablo Supercorsa tire. The Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa TD tire will be available from authorized trackside vendors at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway (March 29-31), MSR Houston (April 12-14) and Aprilia Racer Days at Circuit of the Americas (April 16).

The new Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires, which are manufactured in Germany, will have a “TD” tire sticker on the sideway to differentiate itself from other tires—presumably, TD stands for Track Day. So far, Pirelli is tight-lipped about what is new about the TD compound and what specific advantages is will offer. However, former AMA Superbike and AMA Formula Xtreme racer Jake Zemke has been working on the Supercorsa TD.

“I’m so excited for the new Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa compound for track days,” Zemke said. “I started on this project with Pirelli last year to help bring a further DOT tire to the market that is stable, safe and with extremely high grip levels for the track. It offers amazing grip and stability in a DOT-legal package.” Pirelli isn’t shy about the street legality of the Supercorsa TD and fully expects riders to put the tire on public roads, as well as racetracks. “We’re proud to offer this Diablo Supercorsa special compound for track day use,” Pirelli Tire North America Moto Road Race Manager Oscar Solis tells us, “as it’s designed to keep up with the performance and technology of today’s sport bikes. The solution is incredibly versatile, giving riders the ability to cover both street and racetrack in a DOT-legal package. It provides riders the opportunity to competitively log laps at their local track day and hop on the street to ride a scenic canyon route back home.”

CT Racing can tell you where you will be able to buy the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa TD tire. The tire will be available in seven sizes, all for 17-inch rims.

Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa TD Track Day Tire Sizes

110/70 x 17

120/70 x 17

140/70 x 17

160/60 x 17

180/55 x 17

180/60 x 17

200/55 x 17