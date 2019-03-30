Chevron Techron Powersports & Small Engine Fuel System Treatment: Relief From E10, E15, and E85

We all know that the quality of gasoline can vary widely, and getting bad fuel in a motorcycle can cause all sorts of problem. Chevron’s new Techron Protection Plus Powersports & Small Engine Fuel System Treatment promises to reduce the issues associated with problematic gasoline sources.

According to Chevron, Techron Powersports and Small Engine (as Chevron calls it for short) cleans up your fuel injector, throttle bodies, and combustion chambers. If you have a motorcycle with a carburetor—two- or four-stroke—Techron Protection Plus will do the same job. Detergents are used to clean up gum and varnish in the fuel system, remove carbon deposits in the combustion chamber, and dissolves intake valve deposits. Chevron says this will result in easier starting, improved performance, fewer knocks and pings, smoother idling, and reduced emissions.

For those who live in areas were E10, E15, and E85 ethanol-blended fuels are common, Techron Powersports & Small Engine reverse the negatives of those plant-based fuels. Because Techron Powersports & Small Engine is free of alcohol and emulsifiers, it won’t attract water to the fuel system. The additive is also safe for catalytic converters and oxygen sensors but keep it away from diesel engines.

Techron Powersports & Small Engine can be used in two primary ways. Chevron claims it will prevent rust and stabilize fuel for 24 months—perfect for owners of large fleets of motorcycles who don’t necessarily have the time to ride them all. Alternately, the additive can be poured into your tank at every fill-up to keep the fuel system from developing problems. One ounce treats four gallons of gasoline, and Techron Powersports & Small Engine is available in four-ounce, 10-ounce, and one-gallon bottles.

It won’t be hard to get your hands on Techron Powersports & Small Engine, as the petrochemical giant will be using Auto Zone, Walmart, and Amazon for distribution.

Techron Protection Plus Powersports & Small Engine Fuel System Treatment Fast Facts

Four-ounce bottle: $4 MSRP

10-ounce bottle: $8.50 MSRP

One-gallon bottle: $60 MSRP