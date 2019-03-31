2019 Seattle Houston Results:

Webb Wins, Stretches Lead to 17

Round 13 of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series turned out to be a lucky one for series leader Cooper Webb, as Webb easily took the Triple Crown win at NRG Stadium in Houston. Despite crashes in Main Events 1 and 2, Marvin Musquin was able to post a P2 overall after going 5-3-1. Dean Wilson took his first podium of the year with a 3-2-5 combination that gave him a comfortable P3 finish.

Cooper Webb continues to ride like a champion, standing on the podium for all three of the Triple Crown Main Events. Webb (Red Bull KTM) pushed when he needed to in the first two Main Events, and then cruised in Main Event three after an early tussle with Eli Tomac and Zach Osborne. In Main Event 1, Webb got in an early battle with Musquin that culminated in Webb pushing Musquin off the track, where Musquin lost two positions. Webb extends his lead in the Monster Energy Supercross Series to 17 points over Musquin with four races remaining. Certainly, Webb has one hand grasping the Championship trophy. Marvin Musquin needed to ride error-free, and he failed. With an off-track excursion and a fall in Main 1, Musquin (Red Bull KTM) found himself in P5 at the end of the race after passing Tomac at the finish line. Musquin crashed again in Main 2, and worked his way back to P3 at the finish. That meant Musquin trailed Webb 3-8 going into the final round and there was no likely way Musquin was going to best Webb for the night. Musquin led the entire final Main Event, putting him in P2 for the overall. Musquin needed to continue picking up points, as he had in the last two rounds that he won, but Musquin failed. Instead, Webb’s lead is 17 points and things are looking bleak for Musquin. Out of nowhere, Dean Wilson put together a podium ride. Wilson’s 3-2-5 run put him on the Main Event podium twice. His two Main podiums came after top-notch starts. Wilson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) was in P2 for the first two-thirds of Main 1 before being dropped to P3 by Eli Tomac. Another P2 start in Main 2 had Wilson finish in that position when Musquin fell in the sand section on the final lap. Wilson held a three-point lead over Musquin going into Main 3, but Wilson’s P6 start kept him from competing for the podium in the night’s final race as he passed only Joey Savatgy. Eli Tomac didn’t show up until Main Event 3. It’s shocking that a rider of Tomac’s caliber went 6-7 in the first two Main Events of the night, but that’s precisely what happened. Although Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) came back to finish in P3 in the final Main, it was too late to save his overall. Tomac finished a distant P4 behind Wilson. Tomac’s championship run is just about over, as he trails Webb by a full race—26 points—in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings with four rounds remaining. Tomac is also nine points behind Musquin. Ken Roczen injured a toe on his way to P10 overall. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) looked sharp in Main Event 1, leading the way the entire race on his way to an eight-second win over Webb. Unfortunately, Roczen clipped the back wheel of Wilson’s bike heading into the first turn of Main 2 and went down hard. Roczen remounted, but retired from Main 2 before completing a lap. Roczen gamely attempted to ride Main 3, and finished in P8 for his efforts. That was only good enough for P10 on the night. Roczen is now in P4 in the standings and 36 points behind Webb. Roczen’s championship hopes are done, so he will only be racing for his first Supercross win since 2017. Cole Seely broke into the top five for the first time in 2019. It has been a difficult comeback year for Seely (Team Honda HRC), who suffered severe injuries in Supercross last year. Seely had two P6 finishes this year, and he hits the top five with a 4-4-11 performance in Houston. Main 3 was a difficult one for Seely, as he started in P7 and slowly moved backward out of the top 10. Still, a top-five overall is Seely’s best result of the year. Joey Savatgy’s run of top 10 finishes now stands at nine in a row. Although he doesn’t have any podiums in the mix, Savatgy (Monster Energy Kawasaki) has run up front at a number of races—he had two holeshots on Saturday in Houston. That top-10 string puts Savatgy in P7 in the standings, 13 points clear of Seely, and Savatgy has a lock on the Rookie of the Year award. Considering how poorly the first four rounds of the year went for Savatgy (16-DNS-8-21), it’s an impressive turnaround. Zach Osborne quietly has a run of four top 10 finishes in a row. Osborne’s 10-6-4 cycle didn’t look particularly impressive, but it was good enough for P6 overall. Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) has gone 6-7-8-6 over the last four races, so he has to be wondering where he’d be at in the standings had he not started the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Series on the sideline recovering from practice injuries. As it is, Osborne is P16 in the standings. There wasn’t much battling for the lead in any of the three Main Events. Ken Roczen led every lap of Main 1 on his way to an 8.5-second win. Webb was never headed in Main 2, holding a two-second or so lead the entire way. Musquin jumped in front on the first lap and led every lap of Main 3 with a six-second cushion much of the way. It was a good track, but it separated the riders. Monster Energy Supercross ventures into unknown territory next week—Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Supercross will be racing on the Tennessee Titans’ field, and that means an open-air stadium. Rain is expected on Thursday and Friday in Nashville, but Saturday evening should be dry—that’s welcome news for Webb. Racing will be shown live on NBCSN, starting at 8 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Gold subscribers can stream Qualifying beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Keep up on the latest TV schedule changes by bookmarking our 2019 Supercross Television Cable and Streaming Schedule.Photography by Simon Cudby, et al

2019 Houston Supercross Results, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Cooper Webb (KTM), 2-1-3, 6 points Marvin Musquin (KTM), 5-3-1, 9 Dean Wilson (Husqvarna), 3-2-5, 10 Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), 6-7-2, 15 Cole Seely (Honda), 4-4-11, 18 Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), 10-6-4, 20 Justin Bogle (KTM), 8-5-7, 20 Blake Baggett (KTM), 9-9-6, 24 Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki), 7-11-9, 27 Ken Roczen (Honda), 1-21-8, 30 Justin Hill (Suzuki), 14-8-10, 32 Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki), 12-10-12, 34 Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki), 15-12-13, 40 Ben Lamay (Honda), 16-13-14, 43 Adam Enticknap (Suzuki), 18-17-15, 50 Alex Ray (Suzuki), 17-14-19, 50 Justin Barcia (Yamaha), 11-19-20, 50 Austin Politelli (Honda), 20-15-16, 51 Carlen Gardner (Honda), 19-16-17, 52 Josh Grant (Yamaha), 13-20-21, 53 Charles Lefrancois (Suzuki), 21-18-18, 57 Mike Alessi (Honda), 22-22-22, 66

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 13 of 17 rounds)