MV Agusta unveiled its Dragster 800 in 2014, the naked motorcycle upping the performance attitude and looks of the Brutale 800.

The street-fighter styled bike, also available in an RR version, remained relatively unchanged since its introduction. But this changes for the 2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR.

Following are the essential Fast Facts of MV Agusta’s 2018 Dragster 800 RR; expect the base Dragster 800 to follow similar styling/engine upgrades. Availability and price have yet to be released.

1. Just as the Brutale 800 RR was revised for 2017, the Dragster 800 RR receives an overhaul that is first noticed in styling. The tail is what’s most noticeable, including the gap between the redesigned seat and the tailpiece, and the license plate. Also noticeable are the new headlight and use of LED turn signals that pair with the LED taillight.

2. The bike change in the engine is the update to the Euro4-complaint 798cc triple that arrives in the new Brutale 800 RR. The engine produces 140 horsepower at 13,100 rpm, and 63 ft/lbs of torque at 10,100 rpm. To put power into perspective, the base Dragster 800 (non-Euro4 Compliant) produces 125 horsepower, and the base Brutale 800 (Euro4-compliant) arrives with 110 horsepower.

3. The horsepower remains the same as the outgoing Dragster 800 RR regardless of the Euro4 approval, which requires 50-precent reduced emissions and 48-percent lower noise than Euro3.

4. The main upgrades to the Dragster 800 RR’s engine include a new countershaft, a redesigned primary drive, the new profile of the intake cams and redesigned valves. New engine covers reduce mechanical noises, and provide added protection in case of a crash or drop.

5. The six-speed gear box on the 2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR is totally new. MVA says the force required to actuate the shift lever has decreased and the gears engage more quickly for even more efficient and smoother action.

6. The exhaust is new, the silencer now protected by by new shields in anodized and brushed aluminum.

7. The engine is now fastened to the frame with new anchor points, which MV Agusta claims increases torsional rigidity of the trellis-frame chassis.

8. The Dragster 800 RR uses MVICS electronic management. There are three riding maps, along with a personalized one where the rider can change throttle response, rev limited, throttle sensitivity and engine braking. The eight-level traction control system was updated.

9. Like the outgoing model, the 2018 Dragster RR uses a 43mm, fully-adjustable Marzocchi fork up front, and a fully-adjustable Sachs shock out back.

10. Braking duties are handled by dual 320mm discs up front squeezed by four-piston Brembo calipers, and a single 220mm disc out back squeezed by a Brembo two-piston caliper.

11. ABS with Rear-wheel Lift-up Mitigation (RLM) arrives standards.

12. The 2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR is available in two color versions: Gray with matte grey/fluorescent yellow, or Pearl White with grey/fluorescent red.

2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR | Photo Gallery