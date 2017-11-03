MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli

MV Agusta and Pirelli have collaborated for decades, but the relationship was never official. That changed this year when MV Agusta appointed Pirelli as its official tire supplier.

To celebrate the partnership, the motorcycle manufacturer of Varese has designed a limited-production Brutale 800 RR Pirelli. The bike will make its public debut at 2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle November 9-12.

“A vocation for excellence, strong roots in Italy and a sport and industrial heritage: MV Agusta and Pirelli have many characteristics in common. This agreement seals and makes official what has been a profitable and reciprocal collaboration for decades between these two Italian giants, popular all over the world and bound by common core values such as design and the “Made in Italy” brand, combined with a spirit of sports and maximum innovation that is acknowledged by all gearheads.

“The increasingly close collaboration between the two companies merits celebration. And so, a limited production edition of a highly successful model was born – the Brutale 800 RR – customized by the Castiglioni Research Centre in collaboration with Pirelli Design, the Bicocca laboratory specialized in conceiving design projects with partners par excellence.”

The RR Pirelli is available in two color schemes – matte black with red inserts, or grey with blue inserts. The other noticeable addition is the hand-crafted leather seat with stitching that matches the paint choice.

A host of other pieces are custom painted, including the rims, and the tires arrive with either a red or blue band, based on what color scheme you choose.

For the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli, a new wider 6-inch rim is used, exclusive to this limited-edition RR. It is wrapped with a Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 200/55 ZR17 tire.

Pirelli has collaborated with MV Agusta on a bike build in the past, designing the Diablo Brutale. But this bike was not for public sale. But now, thanks to the license agreement, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli will go on the market. As of this writing, the number of bikes that will be released is unknown.

About the Brutale 800 RR

At the heart of the Brutale 800 is a revised three-cylinder with counter-rotating crankshaft that meets Euro 4 standards. The engine produces 116 horsepower @ 11,500 rpm, and torque increases by 25% to 61 ft/lbs @ 7600 rpm. MV Agusta says 90% of that torque is “already available at 3800 rpm.

Other new features include an electronic EAS 2.0 shift assist for clutchless up/down shifting, a hydraulic slipper clutch, and an eight-level traction control system.

The Brutale 800 RR features a 51.1” wheelbase (+0.8”), and extended trail that is now 4.07” (previous model 3.74”). The bikeuses a 43mm Marzocchi fork with 4.9” of travel, and a Sachs shock absorber that’s attached to the single-sided swingarm.

Brembo brakes are used, with 320mm floating discs up front squeezed by four-piston calipers, and a 220mm rear disc out back squeezed by a two-piston caliper. The Brutale 800 RR also arrives with Bosch ABS 9 Plus.

For a photo gallery, click to page 2