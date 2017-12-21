Danny Webb in 2018 Isle of Man TT

For the third-straight year, former Moto3 racer Danny Webb will compete on the German Penz13 BMW Motorrad Motorsports S 1000 RR during the Isle of Man TT and other international road races.

The Brit earned his racing reputation in the former 125cc GP class and Moto3, and although he didn’t have experience on superbike machinery, Penz13’s Rico Penzkofer signed Webb in 2016. That year Webb claimed top-five results in the IRRC in Joey Dunlop Open in Frohburg and some credible 120mph+ lap times at the TT Races.

In 2017 he showed his true potential and achieved positive results which began with his appearance in Horice for the 300 Corner of Gustav Havel, where he was able to follow the locals in his debut at the challenging track in Czech Republic.

Unfortunately, the Isle of Man TT campaign was curtailed after a crash in practice week that took him nearly two months to fully recover, returning to the 37.73-mile Mountain Course compete in the Classic TT in the same year.

In the same year – and convinced by his potential – the Penz13 squad selected him for the 24 Hour Endurance World Championship round at Bol d’Or with Markus Reiterberger and Alessandro Polita. Despite neither through the dark, or in a 24 Hour race, his fastest lap in Le Castellete was just a fraction slower than Reiterberger. The team finished on the podium and currently stand in second position overall in the championship.

Just a week later he put up another tremendous performance at the Joey Dunlop Open event in Germany, winning the IRRC Superbike and Supersport Races with new lap and race records. He wrapped up his season in style with a Top 10 finish at the Macau GP and the team and Webb are both excited to be extending their partnership for another year with the TT and various appearances in the IRRC planned for next season.

Speaking after the news of the continued partnership, Danny Webb said “To be honest, in the last two years I wasn’t really focused on racing and wasn’t even sure if I wanted to continue. It is probably most riders’ dream to race at World Championship level and around the TT and I have done both. But things really changed for me during the year with Penz.

“The season did not start the way I wanted and it took me a while to recover from that stupid crash at the Isle of Man. But when the team called me up for their EWC round in France I was over the moon and can’t thank them enough for giving me that chance. I always knew I had it in me, so I want to prove that I can be as fast on big bikes. With the success in Frohburg the following week I felt like I was rebooted and knew immediately that I want to continue and invest everything I have. I haven’t felt that confident for a long time and there was no question in my mind about staying with these guys.”

Rico Penzkofer also commented: “I am aware that keeping Danny in the future might become more challenging as I’m sure that other teams are watching him closely. But I am sure there aren’t many other teams that give him what he needs and make him feel like part of the family. So I couldn’t be happier to continue with him for another year and conquer the upcoming challenges.”