2018 Quail Motorcycle Gathering

In 2018, the Quail Motorcycle Gathering presented by Geico Motorcycle will celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

In recognition of this feat, the Quail Motorcycle Gather, a Peninsula Hotels’ Signature Motoring Event, has announced three special classes, along with a host of activities for hardcore riders and casual bike fans alike.

Each year, The Quail Motorcycle Gathering draws thousands of guests to the stunning Quail Lodge & Golf Club grounds for a showcase of the world’s rarest, fastest and most beautiful motorcycles. The 10th annual show will feature new marques in addition to a host of classes for pre- and post-war motorcycles.

Legendary customizer Arlen Ness, who is credited with helping create the chopper and show bike industry from his Northern California based Arlen Ness Enterprises, along with his son Cory Ness and grandson Zach Ness, will be honored and given their own class featuring wild and famous bikes from the Ness Museum.

Exploring the dichotomy between the art of craft showcased in hand built bare bones custom bikes versus the technological revolution of the current era, a field of contemporary and classic Café Racers will be exhibited on the field alongside a new class of Electric Motorcycles.

“The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is proud to present these new special classes for our 2018 show,” said Gordon McCall, director of motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events.

“We love the idea of featuring bikes that not only pay homage to the timeless purity of motorcycling, but also give insight into the future of the motorcycle industry. We are also thrilled to feature some of the wildest bikes ever built straight from the minds – and collection – of the Ness family, who are legends both in the bike world and here in Northern California.”

As always, the show will take place on the pristine lawns of Quail Lodge & Golf Club. Featuring a variety of activities for people of all ages to enjoy, guests can indulge in farm-to-table cuisine, live entertainment and goods from lifestyle vendors. Children, families and even pets are welcome at this inclusive and relaxed event.

Witness this celebration only at The Quail Motorcycle Gathering on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Pre-sale tickets are $75 and are available online at www.quaillodgeevents.com. Attendees can save an additional $10 by using the holiday promotional code QL18HOLIDAY valid through December 31, 2017. Entry includes a gourmet lunch, parking, and gear valet service for those riding a motorcycle to the event. Learn more on the event website and follow the action on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

