2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and Fat Boy 114

One of Harley-Davidson’s iconic models, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is a reinvention of the big beast.

Gone is the Twin Cam motor, and it is replaced by the buyer’s choice of a Milwaukee-Eight 107 or 114 powerplant. That means 109 ft/lbs of torque at the ready on the 107, and a brutal 119 ft/lbs cranked out by the brawny 117.

The 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy also gets a new chassis, with a Showa Dual Bending Valve fork and single under-seat shock. The Lakester Solid Disc wheels are new, though true to the Fat Boy reputation.

The Michelin Scorcher tires do the Fat Boy name proud, with an imposing 240mm rear tire and reassuring 160mm front tire—both 18-inchers.

A big visual change is the new Signature LED headlight, as well as the satin finishes than includes a new cleaner dual muffler design with smother lines and no crossover tube.

For those with a sense of history, there are two 115th Anniversary editions, both with the Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant.

