Musquin’s Miscue In Seattle, Plus Reed and Brayton Update

There has been quite a bit of discussion about Marvin Musquin’s second-lap rule violation at the 2019 Seattle Supercross. With the red cross flag being waved after a serious racing incident with Chad Reed and Justin Brayton, Musquin did not roll through the rhythm section as required in AMA Supercross Rule 4.16.e.5: “The riders must do all of the obstacles individually, I.E. NO double, triple, step on/off, etc. until clear of the incident.”

As a result of Musquin breaking the rule, he was penalized seven championship points and the $12,000 purse for winning the Main Event. However, Musquin’s win will stand in the record book.

This is the correct ruling, per Rule 4.16.e.9.c: “During a Main Event race, if no positions were gained, the penalty will be the points and purse equal to two positions in the final results for that race plus two additional points.” Musquin’s 26-point win had two positions’ worth of points reduced, which cost him five points, and then the two additional points penalty was applied to bring it to seven.

Musquin isn’t going to notice the loss of the $12,000 purse. He makes far more than that in win bonuses, and he retains the win. However, when it comes to the fight for the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the seven-point penalty is huge.

Musquin was trailing leader Cooper Webb by 19 points coming into Seattle. Webb struggled in the Main Event, finishing in P4. That meant that Webb’s 19-point lead looked to be cut by more than one-third in a single race. Without the penalty, Webb leads Musquin by just 12 points with five races remaining. With the penalty enforced, Musquin trails Webb by 19 points, just as he had at the start of the night.

Being down by 12 points would have meant that Musquin would have controlled his own destiny in the title chase because he would win the championship if he won the rest of the races, regardless of how Webb finished behind him. However, with Webb’s 19-point lead and five races to go, Musquin could win out and still not take the title from Webb. Musquin needs help if he is to win the 2019 Supercross Championship.

Without any doubt, the seven-point penalty is significant and makes Musquin’s quest for the title to be considerably harder than it would have been had he rolled the jumps on the red cross flag.

Some observers believe Musquin also gained an advantage by doubling the jumps, rather than rolling them. That is a more difficult argument to mount.

Although Musquin was doubling the jumps, he was far from riding at race pace. Musquin seemingly acknowledged after the race that he had seen the red cross flag, as he slowed down considerably (which is not required on a yellow flag) and said he “didn’t know what to do” as he looked back. It was the second lap, he was leading an important race, and he mentioned nerves. It appears that Musquin simply forgot the protocol on rolling, and instead casually did the double-jumps.

However, a subsequent Instagram post from Musquin told a slightly different story: “Sadly I made a mistake in the second lap where I jumped a Red Cross flag. I obviously didn’t do it intentionally, I saw the yellow waving, slowed down but didn’t realize there was the Red Cross flag. I would never intentionally take risk around a down rider or the medical staff assisting on the track, neither to make a move that would hurt my points in the championship. Yes I’m really disappointed for the mistake I made and the penalty that applied following the rulebook but we can’t argue it, I take full responsibility for it.”

It is worth remembering that the riders blip over those doubles with hardly a thought at low speeds. While that might be a major obstacle for the rank-and-file riding fan, it is clearly no challenge for a rider capable of winning a Supercross Main.

Musquin did not jump the doubles to make time. It is clear that he simply forgot what he was supposed to do when the red cross flag is displayed. It’s a stunning mental lapse, yet everything about the incident points to an honest error.

It also appears that Musquin realized he had made the error as soon as he was out of the area. After making a right-hander and in the clear, he was looking back and still not at race pace. Directly behind Musquin was Ken Roczen, who noticed the infraction, but said on the podium that he put it out of his mind for the rest of the race.

Musquin’s lap 2, segment 2 time was 34.072 seconds, compared to Roczen’s 34.565 seconds, suggesting that Musquin gained about 1.5 seconds. However, because track timing only had two segments, with segment 2 ove twice as long as segment 1, it is difficult to tell the exact difference in the red cross flag portion.

Because the officials determined that Musquin didn’t earn an advantage by doubling the jumps, he was given the minimum position points penalty. Had he jumped them at race pace, the punishment undoubtedly would have been far more severe and damaging to his title hopes. Not only would he have taken advantage, but he also would have violated Rule 4.16.e.6: “Riders must exercise extreme caution and not race or accelerate in an unsafe manner until they are clear of the incident.” Fortunately, that did not happen.

Put it all together, and there’s no controversy.

Musquin absentmindedly disregarded the no-jumping rule, though he did respect the safety of the downed riders. Musquin did not use his mistake to gain an advantage. The AMA Supercross Rulebook was followed and properly implemented to address Musquin’s error.

Lost in the incident is the major damage done to Reed’s body. Reed revealed on Instagram, “Unfortunately a mistake in the main was costly. 8 broken ribs, broken scapula and a collapsed lung.”

However, Reed is optimistic. A later message says, “Up and outta bed without passing out. Tried checking myself outta here yesterday buttttt fainted going from bed to wheelchair. Liking my chances better today lol Thanks for all the love. I love having a purpose and a goal Tho it seems impossible right now I’m setting a goal of racing Vegas because I know I’ll be a better human for it. 6weeks”

Justin Brayton, who was hit by the crashing Reed, faired a bit better. On Instagram, Brayton posted, “After a long day in and out of doctors offices and an MRI, I’ve got a torn MCL and a sprained ACL. Neither will require surgery which is good but I’ll be off the bike for the next few weeks. My goal is to make it back for the last two rounds of @supercrosslive in East Rutherford and Las Vegas.”

Photography by Simon Cudby

