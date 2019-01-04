Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb Set for A1 SX

Red Bull KTM Supercross Team A1 SX Preview

When the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross series was complete, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin claimed four wins – the same amount as 450SX champion Jason Anderson (Rockstar Husqvarna FC 450).

But due to his results throughout the season, the 2015 250SX Champion Musquin finished nine points behind Anderson, and had to settle for second overall in the title chase.

Musquin returns in 2019 Supercross to seek some vengeance aboard the Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F, and will look for a strong start this Saturday at the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

The French rider is now entering his fourth season in the premier class aboard the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition.

“Every year there is an excitement to line up at A1 and this year is no different,” Marvin Musquin says. “We had a lot of success at the opening round last year, so we really are looking forward to it!

“Our off-season didn’t go as smooth as the one last year but we worked hard and we are very thankful to be lining up at A1. We are ready for the challenge of the 2019 championship!”

In his official 450SX debut in Anaheim, Cooper Webb is poised and ready to showcase his abilities in 2019. Webb joined the Red Bull KTM roster in October of 2018, where he piloted the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition to a pair of top-10 finishes at MEC in Las Vegas.

Now, with three months of training with Aldon Baker and logging plenty of laps on the orange bike, the North Carolina native is ready to get the season underway in Anaheim.

“I’m excited for Anaheim this weekend, it’s been a great off-season so far with the new KTM and training with Aldon Baker down in Florida,” Cooper Webb says.

“Everything was brand new for me coming into the season – new bike, new team, new trainer, new mechanic – so I had to get adjusted, but it’s been really good so far. I’ve been training since the end of September and everything has been great – I’ve been healthy, training hard and had a lot of good testing with KTM.

“Now it’s the week before Anaheim and I’m feeling good, feeling fit and ready to go – the bike’s dialed in so it’s just time to get racing and hopefully everything pans out good. More than anything, I’m just excited to get behind the gate and see where we’re at.”