2019 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

Less than a month before Anaheim 1 – the opening round of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross series that’s set for January 5 – KTM has unveiled the 2019 450 SX-F Factory Edition.

The Factory Edition arrives with upgrades over the standard SX-F 450, and is the base for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing motorcycles that Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb will compete aboard in the AMA 450SX and 450MX championships.

In 2018 Supercross, Musquin missed the title by a mere nine points behind Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson.

The limited-edition models arrive with a Pankl five-speed transmission, and are significantly updated over the base SX-F 450 models in regards to suspension and power delivery.

“The KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition is a World Championship-proven machine and the clear weapon of choice for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team,” says Team Manager Ian Harrison.

“This model truly embraces KTM’s ‘Ready to Race’ philosophy and the company continues to prove its commitment through R&D and feedback from the racers themselves. Since 2016, Marvin Musquin has achieved great successes on the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition and we are setting our sights on big things from him in 2019.

“Cooper Webb is a great addition to the team and he has settled into the new bike quite nicely, so we look forward to great things from him this season as well.”

The 2019 KTM SX-F 450 Factory Edition receives the following upgrades:

Factory seat with Selle Dalla Valle logo

2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics

Updated Suspension and Engine Settings

Akrapovič Slip-on silencer

Orange anodized Factory triple clamps

Factory wheels with D.I.D. Dirt Star rims

Factory start for the fork

Composite skid plate

Semi-floating front disc

Front brake disc guard

Orange rear sprocket

The 2019 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is slated to arrive in North American KTM dealerships by early March 2019. For more information on the 2019 SX lineup and to view a complete list of KTM dealerships, please visit www.ktm.com.

2019 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition| Photo Gallery