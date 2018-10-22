Cooper Webb Readies for 2019 Supercross Season

After six years on Yamaha, including a 250 National Championship in 2013 and a pair of 250 Supercross regional championships, Cooper Webb will be riding for Red Bull KTM for 2019.

Webb’s two-season 450 career has been less than spectacular and below expectations for a three-time 250 champion.

Injury prevented Webb from riding all Supercross or National rounds in 2017 and 2018, and he only managed one podium each Supercross season, along with two National motocross podiums in 2017 and none in 2018.

Webb is hoping his move to KTM—where Webb replaces Broc Tickle as Marvin Musquin’s teammate—and the use of training superstar Aldon Baker will bring his 450 performances up to his 250 results.

Webb’s KTM 450 SX-F debut at the 2018 Monster Energy Cup in October resulted in a 6-19-9 performance, giving Webb an idea of what he needs to work on before Anaheim 1 on January 5.

Webb was introduced to the press at KTM’s test track, and we had a chance to watch him on his new ride. Webb rode confidently and put in extra time on the track. Here is what Webb looked like in Orange under the Southern California sun.

KTM’s Cooper Webb Photo Gallery