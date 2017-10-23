2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Results

When the outdoor Motocross season ends, two events keep stateside fans enticed for the sport: the Monster Energy Cup and the Red Bull Straight Rhythm.

The Monster Energy Cup, known as the million-dollar SX race, took place over a week ago in Las Vegas. And for the fourth-consecutive year, the Red Bull Straight Rhythm entertained Supercross and Motocross fans with some head-to-head racing Saturday in Ponomo, California.

The same rider that was unstoppable in the Monster Energy Cup was also unstoppable at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F pilot Marvin Musquin. The Frenchman kept his perfect record at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm, winning every race he had ever competed in.

Advertisement

He was joined on the podium by Suzuki’s Josh Hansen and KTM’s Broc Tickle

Fastest qualifier and defending champ in the Open Class, Musquin lined up for his first quarterfinal run against Colton Haaker, got off to a great start, and took an easy win. With Haaker bowing out of the second run, Musquin won the necessary two out of three quarterfinal runs to advance to the semifinals.

Musquin was up against Kyle Chisholm in the semifinals, then dominated two runs to eliminate Chisholm and advance to the finals against Josh Hansen.

He lined up for the finals looking to keep his winning streak alive. He came out of the elevated start house like a missile in the first run and took the win, then got a great start in the second run and stayed consistent to take another win and the overall victory on the night for the second year in a row.

“I had a great weekend coming off Monster Cup. Red Bull Straight Rhythm is such a cool event, and everyone had a great time. The fans were really excited. I was able to win everything, so it’s pretty special for me. I’m looking forward to next year,” Marvin Musquin says.

2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Results:

Open Class

1. Marvin Musquin, KTM

2. Josh Hansen, Suzuki

3. Broc Tickle, KTM

250 Class

1. Shane McElrath, KTM

2. Sean Cantrell, KTM

3. Alex Martin, KTM

Two-Stroke Class

1. Gared Steinke, KTM

2. Ronnie Mac, Honda

3. Ryan Sipes, Husqvarna