2018 Ducati Prices

EICMA is one of the busiest weeks for motorcycle OEMs. Staff members spend countless hours prepping for the Milan Motorcycle Show, which is the hosting ground for unveiling new models.

One of the most anticipated presentations at 2017 EICMA was from Ducati. The Borgo Panigale brand unveiled four new 2018 models following the two motorcycles released before EICMA – the XDiavel S in Iceberg White and the revised Ducati Monster 821, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the original Monster 900.

The four new bikes were the not-such-a-secret Panigale V4, the Multistrada 1260, the Scrambler 1100 and the 959 Panigale Corse.

Once the bikes and specs were unveiled, another round of anticipation began for USA pricing. This week Ducati announced pricing on all models except for the Scrambler 1100.

Following are the prices (all MSRP) for the other 2018 Ducati models unveiled at EICMA:

2018 Ducati Panigale V4 Price:

Base: $21,195 base

S: $27,495

Speciale: $39,995

Ducati superbikes enter a new era with the 90-degree V4 that produces 214 horsepower and 91.5 ft/lbs. of torque. Thee new Ducati Panigale V4 is offered in multiple models: base, S and “Speciale” versions. The base arrives with Showa suspension, and the S and Speciale with Ohlins. The Speciale is further enhanced with carbon fiber.

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price:

Base: $18,695

S: $20,995

Pikes Peak: $24,995

For 2018, the Multistrada is upgraded with a new 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine that offers 85% of its torque under 3500 rpm, and delivery at 5,500 rpm is 18% higher compared to the outgoing model.

2018 Ducati 959 Panigale Corse Price:

$17,595

The 959 Panigale Corse takes the already capable 959, and adds Öhlins suspension, Ducati quickshift, and MotoGP livery.

Once the prices for the Scrambler 1100 models are released, we’ll update this story and let you know on Facebook.