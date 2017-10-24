2018 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic and Heritage Classic 114

Even for a company known for its iconic designs, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is something special.

Although not part of the Touring line, the Heritage Classic has the hallmarks of a vintage tourer—a windscreen, leather saddlebags (now with locks), and just the right amount of bling (including a 115th Anniversary Edition).

The 2018 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic gets a serious makeover this year, with your choice of two new engines—the Milwaukee-Eight 107 and 114—along with an all-new chassis.

Advertisement

With a stiffer frame, Showa Dual Bending Valve fork, and a single shock under the seat, the Heritage Classic handles better than ever, as long putting out more power. Modern accoutrements include cruise control, plus LED headlight and running lights.

The deeply valanced fenders have a classic look and keep the rider clean. Unlike the Touring line, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic has its counterbalanced Milwaukee-Eight motor solid mounted, so it’s not quite as smooth over long distances, as your hands will attest.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

For specs and a photo gallery, click to page 2